10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"If you have a dog, forget about it. It will crush you."
– Jon Hamm, on the tears he's cried over watching Marley & Me, to PEOPLE
"We're in the third trimester, and basically I'm dodging punches right now from my wife…She's completely over me and over being pregnant."
– Matt Damon, whose wife Luciana is set to deliver the couple's fourth child this fall, to PEOPLE
"Piers is a big ninny."
– America's Got Talent's Prince Poppycock, after judge Piers Morgan's harsh reaction to his final performance, to PEOPLE
"I think of her as an old friend. I mean an old friend. But listen, she's got moves you wouldn't believe…Her arms are stiff, but the hips? Totally flexible."
– William Shatner, 79, joking in Playboy about what the 88-year-old Golden Girl could teach a young "whippersnapper" like himself
"As a kid I decided that a Canadian accent doesn't sound tough…So now I have a phony accent that I can't shake, so it's not phony anymore. I'm going for the Madonna thing, the Lady Gaga thing – a phony accent that becomes your trademark."
– Ontario native Ryan Gosling, to W magazine
"I have a little penis inside of me!"
– Mom-to-be Ali Larter, announcing the sex of her first child, on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
"It was like shooting an entire movie inside Alec Baldwin."
– Ryan Reynolds, on filming Green Lantern in the middle of summer in New Orleans, to GQ
"I know how I look. I know how I sound. I'm not going to tell my agent, 'Book me for Schindler's List 2.'"
– Modern Family's Sofia Vergara, embracing her Latina sex appeal, to Self magazine
"We're going to Australia!"
– Oprah, kicking off the final season of her talk show with her biggest audience giveaway yet
"No one knows how we really are...Like me, I'll go to frickin Barnes & Nobles, get a coffee and just sit down and read."
– Jersey Shore star Snooki, revealing a little-known side of her, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show