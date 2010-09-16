10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jon Hamm has a canine crush for crying out loud, plus more from Ryan Reynolds, Snooki and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"If you have a dog, forget about it. It will crush you."
Jon Hamm, on the tears he's cried over watching Marley & Me, to PEOPLE

"We're in the third trimester, and basically I'm dodging punches right now from my wife…She's completely over me and over being pregnant."
Matt Damon, whose wife Luciana is set to deliver the couple's fourth child this fall, to PEOPLE

"Piers is a big ninny."
America's Got Talent's Prince Poppycock, after judge Piers Morgan's harsh reaction to his final performance, to PEOPLE

"I think of her as an old friend. I mean an old friend. But listen, she's got moves you wouldn't believe…Her arms are stiff, but the hips? Totally flexible."
William Shatner, 79, joking in Playboy about what the 88-year-old Golden Girl could teach a young "whippersnapper" like himself

"As a kid I decided that a Canadian accent doesn't sound tough…So now I have a phony accent that I can't shake, so it's not phony anymore. I'm going for the Madonna thing, the Lady Gaga thing – a phony accent that becomes your trademark."
– Ontario native Ryan Gosling, to W magazine

"I have a little penis inside of me!"
– Mom-to-be Ali Larter, announcing the sex of her first child, on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

"It was like shooting an entire movie inside Alec Baldwin."
Ryan Reynolds, on filming Green Lantern in the middle of summer in New Orleans, to GQ

"I know how I look. I know how I sound. I'm not going to tell my agent, 'Book me for Schindler's List 2.'"
Modern Family's Sofia Vergara, embracing her Latina sex appeal, to Self magazine

"We're going to Australia!"
Oprah, kicking off the final season of her talk show with her biggest audience giveaway yet

"No one knows how we really are...Like me, I'll go to frickin Barnes & Nobles, get a coffee and just sit down and read."
Jersey Shore star Snooki, revealing a little-known side of her, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

By Christie Larusso