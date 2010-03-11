10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Heidi's not sure you can read her lips, plus more from Matt Damon, Reese Witherspoon and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"Am I smiling? You guys, am I smiling?"
Heidi Montag, spoofing her plastic surgery procedures in a public service announcement on Funny or Die

"[My wife] Lucy went online and saw. 'What the f--- is that thing on his lip?'"
Matt Damon, sharing his wife's reaction to the new mustache he's growing for his upcoming film True Grit, to USA Today

"My mom drove like Britney Spears with the steering wheel and me right here [in her lap]. I'm fine, I turned out okay."
New father Freddie Prinze Jr., discussing parenting skills then and now, on Lopez Tonight

"I ask them politely to respect that we need some time alone. Or I just lift up my shirt. It's too expensive to blur boobs."
Kendra Wilkinson, explaining how she gets the cameras to stop rolling on her self-titled reality show, to Details magazine

"Did he cry? He doesn't cry. He had something in his eye. It's very dusty from the dance music."
Sandra Bullock, in disbelief at husband Jesse James's emotional reaction during her Oscar acceptance speech, to reporters backstage

"I have to be really present and concentrate because I’m a lot taller than my partner and I tend to knee her in the chest or knee her in the leg."
– Figure skating Olympic gold medalist Evan Lysacek, on the challenges of working with his Dancing with the Stars partner Anna Trebunskaya, on Lopez Tonight

"[Elle Woods] happened to be the biggest fashionista who ever came to Washington until Michelle Obama. Thanks a lot."
Reese Witherspoon, referencing her Legally Blonde character while joking with the First Lady at the annual International Women of Courage awards

"Do I hope that those people die screaming of rectal cancer? Yeah."
Sean Penn, lashing out at critics of his volunteer efforts in Haiti, to CBS News

"I like to categorize the various levels of heartbreak ... A letdown is worth a few songs. A heartbreak is worth a few albums."
Taylor Swift, breaking down how she uses her love life as musical inspiration, to Elle magazine

"First of all, anybody who at the age of 60 calls himself Sting is an idiot."
Simon Cowell, continuing his feud with the singer in an interview with X Factor costar Piers Morgan, after Sting called Cowell's reality shows "televised karaoke"

By Christie Larusso