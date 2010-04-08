10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"The first thing that I would do is make it very clear [to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie] that there is no wife swapping."
– Tina Fey, joking about an ideal double date with the famous couple, to PEOPLE
"She's crap. But in a nice way."
– DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli, on "catastrophe" Kate Gosselin, on Lopez Tonight
"When are we going to see your forehead?"
– Chelsea Handler, asking about the face behind Justin Bieber's curtain of hair, on her late show
"The most romantic thing I ever did to my woman: I painted her toenails!"
– Tracy Morgan, illustrating his softer side on The Oprah Winfrey Show
"There are times I play mind tricks on myself, like that the french fries are poison."
– Fergie, on how she fights off cravings, to Elle magazine
"You got the email, you got the web-browsing, music, video – you can shield your eyes from the sun, and just look how quickly it makes delicious salsa!"
– Stephen Colbert, having a little fun with his new iPad, on his late show
"I'm not big on costumes in bed, to be honest ... For now, we're nice and spicy in that department."
– Supermodel (and annual Halloween party host) Heidi Klum, telling Cosmopolitan that she and husband Seal keep it real in the boudoir
"I think Henry [VIII] was better looking than he was portrayed in the classic portrait by Hans Holbein ... I've seen fat, ugly pictures of Brad Pitt because some paparazzi got him from a bad angle on a bad morning."
– The Tudors' Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who plays a more striking version of the former King of England on Showtime, to Parade magazine
"The moment I met Nicholas Sparks [author of Dear John], I said, 'I love your books, especially Suzanne's Diary for Nicholas.' And he didn't write it. That was Mr. James Patterson."
– Amanda Seyfried, sharing her most embarrassing onset moment, to the San Francisco Chronicle
"[I will never] be like those people who go down in the ocean and feed the sharks. I'll feed the homeless instead."
– Chris Rock, to PEOPLE