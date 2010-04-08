10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Tina Fey makes Angelina Jolie a double date offer, plus more from Fergie, Chris Rock and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"The first thing that I would do is make it very clear [to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie] that there is no wife swapping."
Tina Fey, joking about an ideal double date with the famous couple, to PEOPLE

"She's crap. But in a nice way."
DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli, on "catastrophe" Kate Gosselin, on Lopez Tonight

"When are we going to see your forehead?"
Chelsea Handler, asking about the face behind Justin Bieber's curtain of hair, on her late show

"The most romantic thing I ever did to my woman: I painted her toenails!"
Tracy Morgan, illustrating his softer side on The Oprah Winfrey Show

"There are times I play mind tricks on myself, like that the french fries are poison."
Fergie, on how she fights off cravings, to Elle magazine

"You got the email, you got the web-browsing, music, video – you can shield your eyes from the sun, and just look how quickly it makes delicious salsa!"
Stephen Colbert, having a little fun with his new iPad, on his late show

"I'm not big on costumes in bed, to be honest ... For now, we're nice and spicy in that department."
– Supermodel (and annual Halloween party host) Heidi Klum, telling Cosmopolitan that she and husband Seal keep it real in the boudoir

"I think Henry [VIII] was better looking than he was portrayed in the classic portrait by Hans Holbein ... I've seen fat, ugly pictures of Brad Pitt because some paparazzi got him from a bad angle on a bad morning."
The Tudors' Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who plays a more striking version of the former King of England on Showtime, to Parade magazine

"The moment I met Nicholas Sparks [author of Dear John], I said, 'I love your books, especially Suzanne's Diary for Nicholas.' And he didn't write it. That was Mr. James Patterson."
Amanda Seyfried, sharing her most embarrassing onset moment, to the San Francisco Chronicle

"[I will never] be like those people who go down in the ocean and feed the sharks. I'll feed the homeless instead."
Chris Rock, to PEOPLE

By Christie Larusso