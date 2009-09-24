10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Oh, he's my least favorite."
– Boston Red Sox fan Jennifer Garner, after being asked to kiss a picture of Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, on The Jay Leno Show
"I'm very peeved Halloween only comes once a year."
– Drew Barrymore, wishing she could go out in public more often without being recognized, to InStyle
"I think it's important to realize that I was black before the election."
– President Barack Obama, finding humor in the suggestion that he's facing criticism because of his race, on The Late Show with David Letterman
"I'm unemployed now, and I'd like to be on Mad Men. I also like The Office and 24."
– A sobbing Kristin Chenoweth, accepting an Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her canceled show, Pushing Daisies
"If you're going to go, isn't that a great way to go – with a hot guy sucking on your neck?"
– Jennifer Love Hewitt, explaining her obsession with Twilight hottie Rob Pattinson, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"We had choose Jewish or Mormon in our family, so obviously I was like, 'I'll take the dradle.'"
– Chelsea Handler, explaining her family dynamics on her talk show
"I really am in love with my hose."
– Regis Philbin, on the breathing apparatus he uses to help his sleep apnea, on Live! With Regis and Kelly
"I'd trade this to look like him."
– Alec Baldwin, accepting his best actor in a comedy series Emmy Award from the Rob Lowe
"It's kinda our version of The Jay Leno Show, really – but we give more skin, less chin."
– Craig Ferguson, on CBS's various CSI spin-offs, on his late night show
"We're going after Sesame Street, so watch out."
– The Office's Jenna Fischer, on what her onscreen pregnancy will mean for the competition, to EW