10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Justin Timberlake can't hold in his excitement, Katherine Heigl gets lit with Dave Letterman, plus more from Martha Stewart and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Rob Rich/Everett

"I knew that it was in the two percentile of material that is just great. And then I heard David Fincher (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Fight Club) was going to be the director, and I peed in my pants a little bit."
Justin Timberlake, on how badly he wanted to star in The Social Network, to USA Today

"Here, try it."
Katherine Heigl, passing her electronic cigarette – a device to help break the habit – to David Letterman

"I'm not going to take a big one."
Letterman, accepting his first hit of vaporized nicotine, on his late show

Credit: Adam Larkey/ABC (2)

"We have a three?"
Dancing with the Stars' host Tom Bergeron, referring to Bruno Tonioli's unusually low score for Michael Bolton, which set off a war of words between the ousted singer and the judge

Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage

"He keeps asking me why he can't have multiple girlfriends at the same time. He's also in love with birds and horses, so he's either going to be a vet someday or the next Hugh Hefner."
– Former Playboy Playmate Jenny McCarthy, sharing the aspirations of her son 8-year-old son Evan, to PEOPLE

Credit: Mitch Haddad/ABC

"Is that on PBS?"
Zach Galifianakis, claiming ignorance about The Jersey Shore, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Credit: Flynet

"In fifth grade it was Josh Dumbbell."
Josh Duhamel, revealing some of the grade school teasing he endured, to PEOPLE

"They did invite me once…For some reason they didn't let me go on – it was during probation."
Martha Stewart, on why she never appeared on Saturday Night Live, while cooking with show cast member Seth Meyers on her daytime show

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

"Joel has sleeves and his twin brother Benji has tattoos on his neck and on his face, so I'm just hoping that my kids are just going to be so embarrassed of them that they're just not going to [get tattoos]."
Nicole Richie, who's also inked, on The View

Credit: Sony; Inset: Bob D'Amico/ABC

"I specifically wanted the dining room painted blue, because blue is an appetite suppressant."
DWTS contestant Margaret Cho, who says she never worked out before training for the dancing competition, to PEOPLE

"Looks like today's show is brought to you by the number 38 and the letter double D."
Amy Poehler, in a skit with cleavage-baring Katy Perry that spoofed the singer's controversial Sesame Street segment with Elmo, on SNL

By Christie Larusso