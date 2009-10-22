10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"You need moisturizer and help. You are the oldest young women I've ever seen."
– Wendy Williams, commenting on Lindsay Lohan's appearance next to Donatella Versace, on her talk show
"I like kissing women sometimes. Women are pretty. It doesn't mean I'm necessarily sleeping with them."
– Adam Lambert, on smooching a female model for a photo spread in Details
"I want to hate Megan Fox more than anything. We all do. But I read a bunch of her quotes, and she's witty and smart and carefree. I thought, 'This is the kind of girl I’d love to be friends with.'"
– Kristen Bell, on her change of heart about her fellow actress, to Women's Health
"Fans ask me to growl for them, and I really don't enjoy doing that. Please just wait for the movie."
– New Moon's hunky wolf Taylor Lautner, to PEOPLE
"Fantastic, fantastic. Her boobs are great as well...I shouldn't have said that should I?"
– Amy Winehouse's dad, Mitch, on his daughter's well-being and her recent breast augmentation, to British TV show This Morning
"It sure was nice for the rest of us while it lasted – we got a little more of the consumer money. Now Garth's going to come back and eat it all up, and I'll have to get a real job again. Thanks a lot, Garth!"
– Country star Trace Adkins, on Garth Brooks's return to the stage after a nine-year hiatus, to PEOPLE
"I sang myself out of my clothes."
– Whitney Houston, joking about a wardrobe malfunction while taping a singing segment for the British reality show The X Factor
"I don't think it's going to be called 'Pomegranate' or 'Atlanta.'"
– Top Chef's mom-to-be Padma Lakshmi, on how she's bucking the creative celebrity baby name trend, to PEOPLE
"I gained weight during the last pregnancy. When she told me she was pregnant again, I was like, 'I'm just getting back in shape!'"
– Joel Madden, on his fear of putting on sympathy pounds during girlfriend Nicole Richie's second pregnancy, to PEOPLE