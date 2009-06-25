10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Dave beams with pride for N.Y.C., plus more from Cameron Diaz, Shia LaBeouf and other stars.
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: REUTERS/Molly Riley/Landov; John P. Filo/CBS

"Where else can you see 300 guys dressed up like Sarah Palin?"
David Letterman, on Gay Pride Week in New York City, on The Late Show

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: K Mazur/TCA 2008/WireImage

"I'm just not a pretty little boy, now am I?"
Ed Westwick, chiding his friend – and PEOPLE's Hottest Bachelor – Chace Crawford, at Bloomingdale's K-Swiss Classic Remastered dance party in New York City

3 of 10

Credit: Virginia Sherwood/Bravo

"Well, I think I've proven that part may be a little bit true."
– Controversial Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub, answering accusations in the book Cop Without a Badge, including one that she's a "raging nymphomaniac," on part 2 of Bravo's reunion show

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Pacific Coast News

"Yeah, we pulled off the greatest miracle in the world one more time."
Matthew McConaughey, announcing that he and girlfriend Camila Alves are expecting another baby, on his Web site

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Bauer-Griffin; Jason DeCrow/AP; Brian Killian/WireImage

"What happens when you have to go to the bathroom?"
Whitney Port, questioning Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's leotard trend, on It's On with Alexa Chung

6 of 10

Credit: Jen Lowery/Startraks

"Obviously I wasn't going to play the 14-year-old daughter."
Cameron Diaz, on playing a mother onscreen for the first time in her new film My Sister's Keeper, to USA Today

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty; The Washington Times/Landov

"Great, now we're outsourcing mistresses."
Craig Ferguson, on South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford's Argentine affair, on Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Robert Trachtenberg/Oxygen; iStock

"OMG – I JUST DROWNED MY FRENCH FRIES!!!!!!! WHY, WHY, WHY?!!!!"
Dance Your Ass Off host Marissa Jaret Winokur, blogging about avoiding temptation, on her weekly PEOPLE.com weight-loss blog

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: HC/Splash News

"When we get home and we're in bed by ourselves, I kind of miss them."
True Blood's Stephen Moyer, on having the cast and crew present while filming intimate scenes with real-life girlfriend Anna Paquin, to USA Today

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Richard Drew/AP

"Thanks for this love connection."
Shia LaBeouf, after meeting a female fan during his interview, on Today

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso