10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Where else can you see 300 guys dressed up like Sarah Palin?"
– David Letterman, on Gay Pride Week in New York City, on The Late Show
"I'm just not a pretty little boy, now am I?"
– Ed Westwick, chiding his friend – and PEOPLE's Hottest Bachelor – Chace Crawford, at Bloomingdale's K-Swiss Classic Remastered dance party in New York City
"Well, I think I've proven that part may be a little bit true."
– Controversial Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub, answering accusations in the book Cop Without a Badge, including one that she's a "raging nymphomaniac," on part 2 of Bravo's reunion show
"Yeah, we pulled off the greatest miracle in the world one more time."
– Matthew McConaughey, announcing that he and girlfriend Camila Alves are expecting another baby, on his Web site
"What happens when you have to go to the bathroom?"
– Whitney Port, questioning Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's leotard trend, on It's On with Alexa Chung
"Obviously I wasn't going to play the 14-year-old daughter."
– Cameron Diaz, on playing a mother onscreen for the first time in her new film My Sister's Keeper, to USA Today
"Great, now we're outsourcing mistresses."
– Craig Ferguson, on South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford's Argentine affair, on Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson
"OMG – I JUST DROWNED MY FRENCH FRIES!!!!!!! WHY, WHY, WHY?!!!!"
– Dance Your Ass Off host Marissa Jaret Winokur, blogging about avoiding temptation, on her weekly PEOPLE.com weight-loss blog
"When we get home and we're in bed by ourselves, I kind of miss them."
– True Blood's Stephen Moyer, on having the cast and crew present while filming intimate scenes with real-life girlfriend Anna Paquin, to USA Today
"Thanks for this love connection."
– Shia LaBeouf, after meeting a female fan during his interview, on Today