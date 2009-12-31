10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

"I tried to get on Ina [Garten]'s show. I tried to use my, well, you know…I say, use what you have to make the world better or for yourself! But eventually she just said, 'I'm sorry, I only use my real friends on the show.' I felt like, What are you saying? That we’re not friends? I know everything about you!"

– Jennifer Garner, on how using her star leverage to get on the Food Network show The Barefoot Contessa failed, to W magazine