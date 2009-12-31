10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Lady Gaga sings Susan Boyle's praise, plus more from Jennifer Garner, Ryan Seacrest and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"I love Susan Boyle. She is my woman of the year."
Lady Gaga, revealing her admiration for her fellow singing sensation, to UK's The Sun

"Women like bad boys…Being a good boy never worked for me."
Jude Law, who recently reconnected with former fiancée Sienna Miller, to Parade

"I tried to get on Ina [Garten]'s show. I tried to use my, well, you know…I say, use what you have to make the world better or for yourself! But eventually she just said, 'I'm sorry, I only use my real friends on the show.' I felt like, What are you saying? That we’re not friends? I know everything about you!"
Jennifer Garner, on how using her star leverage to get on the Food Network show The Barefoot Contessa failed, to W magazine

"She likes to do it with me because I'm sort of like a half-Josh Duhamel. I'm about half the size of Josh, but from afar, I kind of – kind of – remind her of the other version. [At least] the hair."
Ryan Seacrest, sharing his theory on why Fergie joins him every year to co-host Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve show, to Eonline

"I knew that my princess needed her glass slippers and her castle."
– Newlywed Kevin Jonas, on gifting his bride Danielle Deleasa with a real pair of the fairy-tale shoes before their wedding, to PEOPLE

"Is Mister Ricky Gervais a celebrity?"
Elmo, when the British actor came on Sesame Street to sing a celebrity lullaby to the Muppet

"I think you all know what Santa left under the tree for me this year ... a fiancé! Woo hoo!"
Carrie Underwood, on her engagement to NHL player Mike Fisher just days before Christmas, on her blog

"I am angsty. I'll be angsty until I'm 80 years old. I think that keeps things fresh."
Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen, explaining her disposition, to Seventeen magazine

"I'm really excited to drink with celebrities. Not like super-drink. I promise I'm not a lush. Maybe I should take that back."
Precious star Gabourey Sidibe, on looking forward to partying with her fellow Golden Globe and SAG nominees at the afterparties, to Eonline

"It used to be so quiet on my road – then David [Beckham] moves in with his family… I'm just not sure why he came to America in the first place. Man, we don't want your soccer."
Mark Walberg, on his paparazzi-hounded L.A. neighbor, to the UK's Daily Mail

By Christie Larusso