10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Don't smoke weed!"
– Britney Spears, offering her advice to the audience after smoky conditions caused interruptions during her Circus tour stop in Vancouver
"I have a 33-year-old man. That'll keep your mojo mojo-in'."
– Halle Berry, crediting her younger boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey for her still steamy sex-life, to Harper's Bazaar
"I'm on the toilet. Still on the toilet. Guys, dot-dot-dot, out of TP."
– Zac Efron, joking about typical Twitter posts, at a press junket for his movie 17 Again
"Country musicians are just like us: They smoke weed, get drunk, talk s--t, go to jail. But they just wear the little hats."
– Rapper Snoop Dogg, introducing his Johnny Cash-inspired song "My Medicine," at the Our World Live event
"Daniel Day-Lewis, I'm coming for you."
– Seth Rogen, joking about who he's up against for movie roles, on The Early Show
"Surrounding myself with beautiful women keeps me young."
– Hugh Hefner, celebrating his 83rd birthday with a party at the Las Vegas Palms Casino Resort, as reported by FOX News
"I just wanna pick her up like a little baby and tell her how to flirt with guys and take her away from the Dress Barn.''
– Amy Poehler, on her character Leslie Knope on NBC's new comedy Parks and Recreation, to EW
"It's like a Ferrari without a paint job."
– Hugh Jackman, on the Internet leak of an unfinished version of his new movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine, to PEOPLE
"We are emotionally moved by the Post Office Department’s selecting us rather than making the lazy choice of someone who has benefited society."
– The Simpsons executive producer James L. Brooks, on the release of a stamp set commemorating the show's characters, in a press release