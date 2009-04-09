10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Britney takes a potshot in Vancouver, plus more from Zac Efron, Amy Poehler and other stars. By Christie LaRusso
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"Don't smoke weed!"
Britney Spears, offering her advice to the audience after smoky conditions caused interruptions during her Circus tour stop in Vancouver

"I have a 33-year-old man. That'll keep your mojo mojo-in'."
Halle Berry, crediting her younger boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey for her still steamy sex-life, to Harper's Bazaar

"I'm on the toilet. Still on the toilet. Guys, dot-dot-dot, out of TP."
Zac Efron, joking about typical Twitter posts, at a press junket for his movie 17 Again

"Country musicians are just like us: They smoke weed, get drunk, talk s--t, go to jail. But they just wear the little hats."
– Rapper Snoop Dogg, introducing his Johnny Cash-inspired song "My Medicine," at the Our World Live event

"Daniel Day-Lewis, I'm coming for you."
Seth Rogen, joking about who he's up against for movie roles, on The Early Show

"Surrounding myself with beautiful women keeps me young."
Hugh Hefner, celebrating his 83rd birthday with a party at the Las Vegas Palms Casino Resort, as reported by FOX News

"I just wanna pick her up like a little baby and tell her how to flirt with guys and take her away from the Dress Barn.''
Amy Poehler, on her character Leslie Knope on NBC's new comedy Parks and Recreation, to EW

"It's like a Ferrari without a paint job."
Hugh Jackman, on the Internet leak of an unfinished version of his new movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine, to PEOPLE

"We are emotionally moved by the Post Office Department’s selecting us rather than making the lazy choice of someone who has benefited society."
The Simpsons executive producer James L. Brooks, on the release of a stamp set commemorating the show's characters, in a press release

