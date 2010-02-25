10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Coco's Twitter debut, plus more from Jay-Z, Michelle Obama and other stars
By Christie Larusso and Lauren Lieberman Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Ethan Miller/Emmys/Getty

"I had a show. Then I had a different show. Now I have a Twitter account."
Conan O'Brien's bio description on his new Twitter account

Credit: Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.

"I actually created that dance. That was me – again."
Jay-Z, jokingly taking credit for wife Beyoncé's infamous "Single Ladies" dance, on BBC's Friday Night with Jonathan Ross

"Do you think that you are all there?"
Barbara Walters, questioning the sanity of "Octomom" Nadya Suleman on The View

Credit: Courtesy Calvin Klein; Matt Baron/BEImages

"It takes a lot of balls, no pun intended, to stand and pose like that."
Twilight's Nikki Reed, applauding costar Kellan Lutz's Calvin Klein Underwear ads, to E! Online

Credit: Andy Fossum/Splash News; Jonathan Daniel/Getty

"She was like Ray Lewis, the Raven's middle linebacker – she took me down. It was great."
Brothers amp Sister's recently engaged star Dave Annable, on fiancée Odette Yustman's reaction to his proposal, to PEOPLE

"Kirstie...with Oprah's permission, I'll be your booty call."
Jamie Foxx, answering Alley's plea for some loving from the actor, on Oprah

Credit: Everett

"There's only so many times you can do a scene running down the road with two guns in your hand, screaming and take it seriously. You just start laughing in the middle of the take."
Die Hard icon Bruce Willis, using comedy to embrace his latest role in Cop Out, to Parade magazine

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

"I would field those balls for less than that."
Kelly Ripa, on baseball player Johnny Damon's rejection of a $12 million deal from the New York Yankees, on Live! With Regis and Kelly

"And we'll work on our arms together…Next interview, shirt off!"
Michelle Obama, inspiring Mike Huckabee to get back in shape, on his FOX News talk show

Credit: Alpha/Landov

"You have to be good looking."

Simon Cowell, on the No. 1 requirement for his American Idol judge replacement, to reporters

