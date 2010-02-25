10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I had a show. Then I had a different show. Now I have a Twitter account."
– Conan O'Brien's bio description on his new Twitter account
"I actually created that dance. That was me – again."
– Jay-Z, jokingly taking credit for wife Beyoncé's infamous "Single Ladies" dance, on BBC's Friday Night with Jonathan Ross
"Do you think that you are all there?"
– Barbara Walters, questioning the sanity of "Octomom" Nadya Suleman on The View
"It takes a lot of balls, no pun intended, to stand and pose like that."
– Twilight's Nikki Reed, applauding costar Kellan Lutz's Calvin Klein Underwear ads, to E! Online
"She was like Ray Lewis, the Raven's middle linebacker – she took me down. It was great."
– Brothers amp Sister's recently engaged star Dave Annable, on fiancée Odette Yustman's reaction to his proposal, to PEOPLE
"Kirstie...with Oprah's permission, I'll be your booty call."
– Jamie Foxx, answering Alley's plea for some loving from the actor, on Oprah
"There's only so many times you can do a scene running down the road with two guns in your hand, screaming and take it seriously. You just start laughing in the middle of the take."
– Die Hard icon Bruce Willis, using comedy to embrace his latest role in Cop Out, to Parade magazine
"I would field those balls for less than that."
– Kelly Ripa, on baseball player Johnny Damon's rejection of a $12 million deal from the New York Yankees, on Live! With Regis and Kelly
"And we'll work on our arms together…Next interview, shirt off!"
– Michelle Obama, inspiring Mike Huckabee to get back in shape, on his FOX News talk show
"You have to be good looking."
– Simon Cowell, on the No. 1 requirement for his American Idol judge replacement, to reporters
