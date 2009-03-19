10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I've been enjoying a couple of post-Oscar burgers."
– Anne Hathaway, on splurging after her slim and sexy appearance at the Academy Awards, to PEOPLE
"You should have flu every week."
– An impressed Simon Cowell, complimenting American Idol contestant Megan Joy Corkrey on her comeback performance following a trip to the hospital, on FOX's hit show
"When you talk about virginity and sex publicly, people just automatically picture you naked."
– Taylor Swift, on certain topics she won't discuss, to Allure
"How many can you afford?"
– Joy Behar, on how big her guest list can be after Barbara Walters offered to host her wedding, on Walters's SIRIUS XM Radio show
"I'm gonna walk like Derek Hough . . . like a girl!"
– Country star Chuck Wicks, on how he will nail his salsa routine with girlfriend and Dancing partner Julianne Hough, while taking a jab at her brother, DWTS pro Derek, on the ABC show
"One thing that we pride ourselves on is [that] we're not spoiled brats."
– Kim Kardashian, dissuading popular opinion about the Kardashian sisters, on Dr. Phil
"Will you bleep me?"
– Julia Roberts, asking for a little censoring before re-enacting a profanity-laced blow-up by an unnamed former costar, during a visit to the Late Show with David Letterman
"I know I looked skinnier in The House Bunny, but thanks to my diet of beer and doughnuts, I'm back to my fightin' weight!'"
– Anna Faris, demonstrating how to use humor in embarrassing situations, to Self
"Go live in the projects for a few years to get some authenticity."
– Gwyneth Paltrow, offering advice to her Two Lovers costar – and aspiring rapper – Joaquin Phoenix, to MTV UK
"Kiss my fat ass!"
– Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, firing back at critics of her weight, on The View