10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Anne's post-Oscar burger splurge, plus more from Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and other stars
Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"I've been enjoying a couple of post-Oscar burgers."
Anne Hathaway, on splurging after her slim and sexy appearance at the Academy Awards, to PEOPLE

"You should have flu every week."
– An impressed Simon Cowell, complimenting American Idol contestant Megan Joy Corkrey on her comeback performance following a trip to the hospital, on FOX's hit show

"When you talk about virginity and sex publicly, people just automatically picture you naked."
Taylor Swift, on certain topics she won't discuss, to Allure

"How many can you afford?"
Joy Behar, on how big her guest list can be after Barbara Walters offered to host her wedding, on Walters's SIRIUS XM Radio show

"I'm gonna walk like Derek Hough . . . like a girl!"
– Country star Chuck Wicks, on how he will nail his salsa routine with girlfriend and Dancing partner Julianne Hough, while taking a jab at her brother, DWTS pro Derek, on the ABC show

"One thing that we pride ourselves on is [that] we're not spoiled brats."
Kim Kardashian, dissuading popular opinion about the Kardashian sisters, on Dr. Phil

"Will you bleep me?"
Julia Roberts, asking for a little censoring before re-enacting a profanity-laced blow-up by an unnamed former costar, during a visit to the Late Show with David Letterman

"I know I looked skinnier in The House Bunny, but thanks to my diet of beer and doughnuts, I'm back to my fightin' weight!'"
Anna Faris, demonstrating how to use humor in embarrassing situations, to Self

"Go live in the projects for a few years to get some authenticity."
Gwyneth Paltrow, offering advice to her Two Lovers costar – and aspiring rapper – Joaquin Phoenix, to MTV UK

"Kiss my fat ass!"
Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, firing back at critics of her weight, on The View

