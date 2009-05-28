10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I guess I'm Octo-Mel!"
– Mel Gibson, confirming he's expecting his eighth child, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
"I want to really crave it, kinda like I really craved cupcakes today."
– Newly svelte Melissa Joan Hart, on her desire to have a third child, to PEOPLE
"'Am I being Punk'd?"
– Brooke Shields, recalling her thoughts when Tom Cruise asked to come over to her house and apologize, to Health magazine
"What would I do instead of run out in front of 80,000 people and command 52 guys and be around guys I consider brothers and be one of the real gladiators?"
– New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, on his goal to play football for at least another 10 years, to Sports Illustrated
"Honestly, to tell you the truth, I don't even know who Robert Pattinson is."
– Pineapple Express's Danny McBride, on his competition for the best fight category at the MTV Movie Awards, to MTV
"In New York people would come up to me on the street and say, 'Hey, Conan!' Here in Los Angeles the only way I'm going to meet new people is if I accidentally get into their car."
– Conan O'Brien, about leaving behind the Big Apple to take over hosting duties on The Tonight Show, to PEOPLE
"It gets to be 2 a.m., and they hand you a bottle of whipped cream and some syrup and things start getting silly."
– Susan Sarandon, on the more risqué scenes that didn't make the cut for the SNL video "Motherlover," to EW
"Please don't be mean to me on Twitter. I'm just a guy. I'm just a guy with a dream."
– Miley Cyrus's beau Justin Gaston, pleading to his fellow tweeters, to Details magazine
"Do you think that you're Jack Bauer?"
– Jimmy Fallon, giving 24 star Kiefer Sutherland a reality check, on his late-night show
"This is retaliation for us sending you Posh Spice."
– Ricky Gervais, joking about his letter to President Obama after Paris Hilton bought a home near him in London, on The Late Show with David Letterman