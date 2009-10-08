10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Justin looks back at his dynamite fashion choices, plus more from Tina Fey, Pete Wentz and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"Wearing some of those outfits I wore when I was 17 or 18. Those were explosions of wrong."
Justin Timberlake, reminiscing about his 'N Sync wardrobe, in PEOPLE's 35th Birthday special issue

"People in L.A. maintain 360 degree fitness. I don't have that kind of time."
Tina Fey, on making sure she's shot from the waist up for her N.Y.-based comedy 30 Rock, to Harper's Bazaar

"You've got on two diamond earrings. You're obviously not broke."
Nancy Grace, to Jon Gosselin on The Insider

"Actually, they're CZs."
Jon Gosselin

"I got into the car this morning and the navigation lady wasn't speaking to me."
David Letterman, making light of his admission to having in-office affairs, on his late show

"I guess by now you've all figured out how I got the job."
– David Letterman's follow-up man Craig Ferguson, taking a jab at his boss, on his late, late show

"Gosh, I'm so emotional. It's not that time of the month, either!"
Jessica Simpson, tearing up during her speech at an Operation Smile gala

"Do you always talk at the speed of lightning?"
Joy Behar, interviewing Kelly Clarkson on The View

"This is the death of the emo swoosh."
Pete Wentz, on buzzing off his trademark side-swept do, on Twitter

"To me, working out is literally like eating a meal or drinking water or breathing. If I don't, I just feel like crap…I start punching actors."
Hilary Swank, on her need for an endorphin rush, to Marie Claire

"I still love her. But she's retarded, too."
Guy Ritchie, throwing ex-wife Madonna's comment back at her, to Esquire

By Christie Larusso