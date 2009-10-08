10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Wearing some of those outfits I wore when I was 17 or 18. Those were explosions of wrong."
– Justin Timberlake, reminiscing about his 'N Sync wardrobe, in PEOPLE's 35th Birthday special issue
"People in L.A. maintain 360 degree fitness. I don't have that kind of time."
– Tina Fey, on making sure she's shot from the waist up for her N.Y.-based comedy 30 Rock, to Harper's Bazaar
"You've got on two diamond earrings. You're obviously not broke."
– Nancy Grace, to Jon Gosselin on The Insider
"Actually, they're CZs."
– Jon Gosselin
"I got into the car this morning and the navigation lady wasn't speaking to me."
– David Letterman, making light of his admission to having in-office affairs, on his late show
"I guess by now you've all figured out how I got the job."
– David Letterman's follow-up man Craig Ferguson, taking a jab at his boss, on his late, late show
"Gosh, I'm so emotional. It's not that time of the month, either!"
– Jessica Simpson, tearing up during her speech at an Operation Smile gala
"Do you always talk at the speed of lightning?"
– Joy Behar, interviewing Kelly Clarkson on The View
"This is the death of the emo swoosh."
– Pete Wentz, on buzzing off his trademark side-swept do, on Twitter
"To me, working out is literally like eating a meal or drinking water or breathing. If I don't, I just feel like crap…I start punching actors."
– Hilary Swank, on her need for an endorphin rush, to Marie Claire
"I still love her. But she's retarded, too."
– Guy Ritchie, throwing ex-wife Madonna's comment back at her, to Esquire