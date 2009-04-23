10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I was not to be outdone, okay? So I mounted my girlfriend in front of 18,000 people."
– Justin Timberlake, explaining why he was showing off for the "Kiss Me Cam" with girlfriend Jessica Biel at a Lakers game, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"I'll stop you if you're talking too much, but right now it's not enough."
– Ellen DeGeneres, delicately encouraging Lindsay Lohan to talk about her recent breakup with Samantha Ronson, on her talk show
"Are you saying he buys ladies underwear?"
– Simon Cowell, after Paula Abdul complimented contestant Kris Allen for "shopping in the women's department" following his performance of disco diva Donna Summers's "She Works Hard for the Money," on American Idol
"He gets the joke when he pees on me. He laughs. He laughs his butt off!"
– Matthew McConaughey, on changing diapers for his 9-month-old son Levi, to PEOPLE
"He's a really hot, good friend of mine."
Ashley Tisdale, clarifying her relationship with video director Scott Speer, to E!
"If there is a gay army, I am their warrior princess."
– Vanguard Award recipient Kathy Griffin, to PEOPLE at the 20th annual GLAAD Media Awards
"He says things like if I wasn’t married we could be the next Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher."
– 17 Again star Leslie Mann, on quotes she's read attributed to her costar Zac Efron, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"He's funny. He doesn't cost a lot to keep up. He's a good dancer."
– Anthony Kiedis, on the perks of hanging out with his 18-month-old son Everly Bear, at the opening of the Malibu Lumber Yard shopping center
"I'd be like, 'Wanna dance? Let's have a dance off!'"
– Fighting star Channing Tatum, on using his Step Up footwork to avoid a fight, on New York's XPIX
"I hope no one objects!"
– The Hills star Stephanie Pratt, on the potential for drama at brother Spencer and Heidi Montag's upcoming wedding, to reporters at the Paley Fest