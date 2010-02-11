10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Don't worry. That one was on the house."
– Channing Tatum, after giving Ellen DeGeneres a lap dance with moves from his former days as a stripper, on her show
"I think this gives him a one-up in the locker room for the next year or so."
– Model Brooklyn Decker, pointing out the perks of landing the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue for husband, tennis player Andy Roddick, to PEOPLE
"I try really hard to put my phone down [ever since] my daughter pretended to take something out of one of her little purses and was like, 'I've got an email – hang on one second.'"
– Jennifer Garner, citing daughter Violet, 4, as the reason she hasn't joined Twitter, to PEOPLE
"That girl, for me, is a drug. And drugs aren't good for you if you do lots of them. Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me... Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm."
– John Mayer, explaining his attraction to former girlfriend Jessica Simpson, to Playboy
"'I think I'm fine but I can touch colors…Should I get naked?'"
– Topher Grace, recalling how he accidentally got high after eating a "breath strip" at a Hollywood party, on Lopez Tonight
"Wow my sister has changed. She used to whip her boobs out for no reason. Now she does it to feed her child."
– Khloe Kardashian, on older sister Kourtney's newfound maturity, on Twitter
"I had this black pleather jacket that someone didn't think was shiny enough, so I think they Turtle Waxed it and just buffed it out. But I thought I was bangin', baby! I couldn't move, but I was like, 'Look at me!'"
– Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox, admitting to a fashion faux pas from the band's early days, to PEOPLE
"This one young lad put his hand out to me like this and I said, 'how you doing, how you doing?' He looked at his hand and said, 'This is the closest I'll ever get to Halle Berry's ass.'"
– Pierce Brosnan, sharing a fan encounter from his days playing 007 opposite Bond babe Halle Berry, on Live! With Regis and Kelly
"I'm so not winning an Oscar."
– First-time Oscar nominee (for The Blind Side) Sandra Bullock, to reporters at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
"I have no idea what channel the Super Bowl was on. I didn't see the halftime show. The most important part is Kim's getting married!"
– Wendy Williams, spreading persistent rumors that Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, the New Orleans Saints's Reggie Bush, would propose if he won the NFL championship, on her talk show