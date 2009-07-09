10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Brooke recalls single-handedly chiding the Gloved One, plus more from Brüno, Jennifer Aniston and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage

"If you're going to hold my hand, it better be the non-gloved one because sequins really hurt!"
Brooke Shields, recalling her reaction to Michael Jackson's one-glove look, at his memorial service

2 of 10

Credit: Helene Wiesenhaan/Getty Images/WireImage

"I've had to declare jihad on Haagen-Dazs."
Sacha Baron Cohen in character as Brüno, on the pressure he feels to stay thin as a fashion journalist, on Today

3 of 10

Credit: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

"That's 'cause he never dated me."
Jennifer Aniston, on how her Baster costar Jason Bateman managed to stay out of the tabloids despite his wild child days, to Details

4 of 10

Credit: CMB/Splash News Online

"People have seen enough of my bum and my boobs."
Kate Winslet, on covering up onscreen after doing extensive nudity in The Reader, to Harper's Bazaar

5 of 10

Credit: Nick Gingold/Pacific Coast News; Amazon.com

"I hope the folks making those films respect my decision to take a sabbatical."
Harold and Kumar star Kal Penn, on taking a break from acting to work at the White House, to PEOPLE

6 of 10

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks; Getty

"I had to do a scene in a bra and shorts for the first time in two years. On the day of the shoot, I ate a pork burrito, chips and coke."
Blake Lively, on her lack of willpower when it comes to dieting, to the UK edition of Glamour

7 of 10

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

"At least I'm wearing underwear."
Emma Watson, on her wardrobe malfunction at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, on The Late Show with David Letterman

8 of 10

Credit: Donna Svennevik/ABC;

"On the catwalk! On the catwalk! [I'm] too sexy for this couch . . . Too sexy for Barbara!"
LL Cool J, breaking into song (and flirting with Barbara Walters) after Sherri Shepherd told him he looked the best in jeans, on The View

9 of 10

Credit: Alex Oliveira/Startraks

"What happens when it's 2 a.m. and you're alone in a hotel room with the devil's minibar? Minibar – one; Marissa – zero."
Marissa Jaret Winokur, admitting to a diet slip, in her weekly PEOPLE.com weight-loss blog

10 of 10

Credit: JUAN HERRERO EFE/EPA

"I don't assess how my husband looks every single day and think, 'Is he cute enough?' or whatever. And I sure hope he doesn't do it to me!"
Meryl Streep, on loving her husband without looking, to Ladies' Home Journal

By Christie Larusso