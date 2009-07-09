10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"If you're going to hold my hand, it better be the non-gloved one because sequins really hurt!"
– Brooke Shields, recalling her reaction to Michael Jackson's one-glove look, at his memorial service
"I've had to declare jihad on Haagen-Dazs."
– Sacha Baron Cohen in character as Brüno, on the pressure he feels to stay thin as a fashion journalist, on Today
"That's 'cause he never dated me."
– Jennifer Aniston, on how her Baster costar Jason Bateman managed to stay out of the tabloids despite his wild child days, to Details
"People have seen enough of my bum and my boobs."
– Kate Winslet, on covering up onscreen after doing extensive nudity in The Reader, to Harper's Bazaar
"I hope the folks making those films respect my decision to take a sabbatical."
– Harold and Kumar star Kal Penn, on taking a break from acting to work at the White House, to PEOPLE
"I had to do a scene in a bra and shorts for the first time in two years. On the day of the shoot, I ate a pork burrito, chips and coke."
– Blake Lively, on her lack of willpower when it comes to dieting, to the UK edition of Glamour
"At least I'm wearing underwear."
– Emma Watson, on her wardrobe malfunction at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, on The Late Show with David Letterman
"On the catwalk! On the catwalk! [I'm] too sexy for this couch . . . Too sexy for Barbara!"
– LL Cool J, breaking into song (and flirting with Barbara Walters) after Sherri Shepherd told him he looked the best in jeans, on The View
"What happens when it's 2 a.m. and you're alone in a hotel room with the devil's minibar? Minibar – one; Marissa – zero."
– Marissa Jaret Winokur, admitting to a diet slip, in her weekly PEOPLE.com weight-loss blog
"I don't assess how my husband looks every single day and think, 'Is he cute enough?' or whatever. And I sure hope he doesn't do it to me!"
– Meryl Streep, on loving her husband without looking, to Ladies' Home Journal