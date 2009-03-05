10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"There was an emptiness inside of me, so I wanted to implant eight baby drag queens. I'm the Octo-drag mommy."
– RuPaul, on mothering the competing drag queens on his new show Drag Race, on The View
"He has the most amazing solo face. Literally, his tongue takes over."
– Justin Timberlake, before giving his impression of John Mayer singing, on the premiere of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
"I used to have a crush on Nick [Jonas], but he's kind of making his rounds in Hollywood."
– Emma Roberts, crossing the Jonas Brother off her list of potential suitors, to Teen Vogue
"I'm not saying how much the computer helped."
– Billy Crudup, admitting that his private parts were digitally enhanced for his role as the naked superhero Dr. Manhattan in the new movie Watchmen, to Parade.com
"Me and my girls used to watch Dancing with the Stars and they would say, 'You need to be on that show.' "
– Lil' Kim, on being encouraged by her fellow inmates while she served 10 months in jail for perjury, to The Insider
"I guess all German dogs love me now."
– Jennifer Aniston, after eating a dog biscuit with Marley amp Me costar Owen Wilson, on the German variety show Wetten, dass …?
"Everything inside me is made of sugar and flour and a little red wine – a lot of red wine."
– Reese Witherspoon, illustrating her lack of dieting concerns, to Elle magazine
"Someone is going to have to hold me in my seat, because I'm going to want to run and pet it or something."
– Hilary Duff, on seeing the tiger that attacked illusionist Roy Horn of the legendary duo Siegfried & Roy, to PEOPLE
"I'm scared of jellyfish, dentists, knees, fungus, corn, ships, thunder and Michelle Obama."
– Rainn Wilson, admitting to being just a scaredy cat, to PEOPLE at Cosmopolitan magazine's Fun Fearless Male Awards
• "Is your arm sore from handing out and taking back roses?"
– Jimmy Kimmel, teasing Bachelor star Jason Mesnick about his shocking change of heart, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
• "I hate roses! I am done with roses."
– Jason Mesnick, responding to Jimmy Kimmel's jab