10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I was in dirty diapers when she did Dirty Dancing."
– Jennifer Grey's Dancing with the Stars partner Derek Hough, to PEOPLE
"We heard that she only likes yellow MampMs."
– American Idol executive producer Nigel Lythgoe, joking about the diva rumors that surround new judge Jennifer Lopez, at a press conference
"Elmo's up, Elmo's down, Elmo's round-n-round…"
– Elmo, singing along with Katy Perry to a slightly altered version of her hit song "Hot N Cold" for a Sesame Street segment that has been pulled from the show
"The second you come into my house I bring you to the sink, show you the soap, then hand sanitizer and then I follow you around with baby wipes. Then I wipe the knobs and stuff."
– Eric Dane, on becoming a new dad and a germaphobe, on Lopez Tonight
"When I met Justin [Timberlake], I thought I was going to faint…But Jessica Biel was there, so I was like, 'This is not my night…'"
– Glee guest star Charice, on meeting her celebrity crush, to PEOPLE
"What is your bust size?"
– Kathy Lee Gifford, grilling the Chippendales dancers who came to visit her on the Today show
"I'm so proud to be on the 2,999th show. I almost made it to the 3,000 show, which has Justin Bieber, the Pope and a special appearance by Paris Hilton, who's going to demonstrate the differences between chewing gum and cocaine."
– Nathan Lane, on The View
"I'm a bodywash guy. It freaks me out to use soap."
– Kenny Chesney, to PEOPLE
"All the promotion you got from being on here that night…That's free publicity. So we want a little something for that, and my talent fee – you know, it's not my first rodeo."
– David Letterman, trying to get some kickback from Joaquin Phoenix, whose prior appearance on the show turned out to be all an act for his mockumentary, I'm Still Here