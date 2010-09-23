10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jennifer Grey gets a "Baby" of her own on DWTS, plus more from Megan Fox, David Letterman and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"I was in dirty diapers when she did Dirty Dancing."
Jennifer Grey's Dancing with the Stars partner Derek Hough, to PEOPLE

"We heard that she only likes yellow MampMs."
American Idol executive producer Nigel Lythgoe, joking about the diva rumors that surround new judge Jennifer Lopez, at a press conference

"Elmo's up, Elmo's down, Elmo's round-n-round…"
Elmo, singing along with Katy Perry to a slightly altered version of her hit song "Hot N Cold" for a Sesame Street segment that has been pulled from the show

"The second you come into my house I bring you to the sink, show you the soap, then hand sanitizer and then I follow you around with baby wipes. Then I wipe the knobs and stuff."
Eric Dane, on becoming a new dad and a germaphobe, on Lopez Tonight

"When I met Justin [Timberlake], I thought I was going to faint…But Jessica Biel was there, so I was like, 'This is not my night…'"
Glee guest star Charice, on meeting her celebrity crush, to PEOPLE

"What is your bust size?"
Kathy Lee Gifford, grilling the Chippendales dancers who came to visit her on the Today show

"I might be a little jealous when I see somebody kissing my Shia, wearing my jeans that I already had been fit for."
– Ex-Transformers star Megan Fox, on being replaced in the third installment of the franchise, to MTV

"I'm so proud to be on the 2,999th show. I almost made it to the 3,000 show, which has Justin Bieber, the Pope and a special appearance by Paris Hilton, who's going to demonstrate the differences between chewing gum and cocaine."
Nathan Lane, on The View

"I'm a bodywash guy. It freaks me out to use soap."
Kenny Chesney, to PEOPLE

"All the promotion you got from being on here that night…That's free publicity. So we want a little something for that, and my talent fee – you know, it's not my first rodeo."
David Letterman, trying to get some kickback from Joaquin Phoenix, whose prior appearance on the show turned out to be all an act for his mockumentary, I'm Still Here

By Christie Larusso