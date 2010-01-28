10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

"I think it's just the way I grew up, like my grandma did it, my mom did it. It's like a very natural thing to put the jellies in your purse. I'll bring Ziploc bags on a trip and fill it with the hotel shampoos. I haven't paid for soap in three years so you tell me who's doing it right."

– Kristen Bell, revealing her family's frugal traditions, on Lopez Tonight