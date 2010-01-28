10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Nick, come on, you know you look at porn. Tonight when me and my husband look at porn, I already know it's gonna be a humdinger!"
– Mariah Carey, pretending to be "Debbie from Long Island," prank calling husband Nick Cannon's radio show, Rollin' With Nick Cannon on 92.3 NOW FM
"I might just be way too boring to ever be a really great actress."
– Jessica Biel, to Vogue
"I want to make out with the fat guy from The Hangover…He's amazing. I like big, fat guys with beards that wear thick glasses."
– Ke$ha, revealing her secret crush on Zach Galifianakis to The Morning Mash Up on SIRIUS XM Radio
"I think it's just the way I grew up, like my grandma did it, my mom did it. It's like a very natural thing to put the jellies in your purse. I'll bring Ziploc bags on a trip and fill it with the hotel shampoos. I haven't paid for soap in three years so you tell me who's doing it right."
– Kristen Bell, revealing her family's frugal traditions, on Lopez Tonight
"I gave her an iPod. And when the naughty scenes came on, I pressed 'play' and covered her eyes."
– Ryan Gosling, explaining how his mom watched his new movie Blue Valentine at the Sundance Film Festival, to MTV
"This is not a Lifetime movie, sweetheart."
– American Idol guest judge Katy Perry, clashing with fellow judge Kara Dioguardi during the show's L.A. tryouts
"I decided to get a tattoo because it was the most shocking thing I could think of doing. Now I'm utterly disgusted and shocked because it's become completely mainstream, which is unacceptable to me."
– Helen Mirren, on Good Morning America
"Honestly, I think some of my family members of a certain generation were more skittish about me playing a gay character on Six Feet Under than watching me play a killer."
– Dexter star Michael C. Hall, on his family being okay with him playing a serial killer, to Parade magazine
"You can't be Mick and Keith. You can't be the one on drugs and the one in control."
– Courtney Love, equating her failed solo music effort to the Rolling Stones, to Dazed and Confused magazine
"That's how I got my wife. I literally stalked her for weeks until she said yes. They say it's not stalking if she says yes."
– Josh Duhamel, sharing how he romanced Fergie, to Parade magazine