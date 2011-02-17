10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

"I was on Baywatch twice. The second time, I played a blind girl who's lost in the forest next to the beach and needs to be saved. It was absurd: There's a fire, I get saved, and then I go boogie-boarding. I remember thinking, 'Well, if I'm blind, how am I boogie-boarding?' No one ever gave me an answer."

– Mila Kunis, sharing her secret TV past on the popular '90s series, to W