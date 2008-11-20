10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Reese asks Santa for a chicken coop, plus more from Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Flynet; Inset:Getty

"I want someone to build me a good chicken coop . . . like a man who can just get down there and build it."

Reese Witherspoon, revealing what she wants for Christmas, to USA Today

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Richard Drew/AP; Inset: Scope Features/Pacific Coast News

"George Clooney's won for about 13 years in a row . . . And that's only because Brad [Pitt] decided not to run."

– PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Hugh Jackman, on why 2008 is his year, to PEOPLE

3 of 10

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/JFX

"Do I know my life is weird? It's all I've ever known."

Britney Spears, on how her life might seem to others, in the upcoming documentary For the Record

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty; Gilbert Flores/Celebrity

"That's flattering, but my lips are kind of taken."

Scarlett Johansson, after learning she inspired Katy Perry's hit "I Kissed a Girl," to Allure

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Everett Collection

"Vampires definitely are sexy."

Twilight villain Cam Gigandet, on the appeal of blood suckers, to PEOPLE

6 of 10

Credit: Jackson Lee / Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

"Everything is cute, everything is fun, including the explosive diarrhea."

Jessica Alba, on life with her newborn daughter Honor Marie, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Bob D'Amico/ABC; Inset: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

"I would play a corpse."

Taylor Swift, on what she's willing to do to appear on her favorite show, Grey's Anatomy, to MTV

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC; Ron Wolfson/Getty

"I'm more ghetto, and ballroom is more vanilla. I've had to learn how to be vanilla."

– Former 'Nsync-er Lance Bass, on learning new moves for Dancing with the Stars, to MTV News

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

"Romance is female Viagra!"

Natasha Bedingfield, on how fiancé Matt Robinson puts her in the mood, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

"There's this football hold – it's a lot harder than it looks."

Angelina Jolie, on breastfeeding her twins at the same time, on the British morning show GMTV

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff