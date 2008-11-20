10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I want someone to build me a good chicken coop . . . like a man who can just get down there and build it."
– Reese Witherspoon, revealing what she wants for Christmas, to USA Today
"George Clooney's won for about 13 years in a row . . . And that's only because Brad [Pitt] decided not to run."
– PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Hugh Jackman, on why 2008 is his year, to PEOPLE
"Do I know my life is weird? It's all I've ever known."
– Britney Spears, on how her life might seem to others, in the upcoming documentary For the Record
"That's flattering, but my lips are kind of taken."
– Scarlett Johansson, after learning she inspired Katy Perry's hit "I Kissed a Girl," to Allure
"Vampires definitely are sexy."
– Twilight villain Cam Gigandet, on the appeal of blood suckers, to PEOPLE
"Everything is cute, everything is fun, including the explosive diarrhea."
– Jessica Alba, on life with her newborn daughter Honor Marie, to PEOPLE
"I would play a corpse."
– Taylor Swift, on what she's willing to do to appear on her favorite show, Grey's Anatomy, to MTV
"I'm more ghetto, and ballroom is more vanilla. I've had to learn how to be vanilla."
– Former 'Nsync-er Lance Bass, on learning new moves for Dancing with the Stars, to MTV News
"Romance is female Viagra!"
– Natasha Bedingfield, on how fiancé Matt Robinson puts her in the mood, to PEOPLE
"There's this football hold – it's a lot harder than it looks."
– Angelina Jolie, on breastfeeding her twins at the same time, on the British morning show GMTV