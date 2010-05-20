10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Has Paula Abdul Lost her mind? Jimmy Kimmel thinks so. Plus, more from Jennifer Aniston, Robert Pattinson and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"Watching Lost is what I imagine it must be like to be trapped inside the brain of Paula Abdul."
Jimmy Kimmel, at ABC's upfront presentation of its new fall schedule

"No surgical tweaks. No Botox either. I think it is terrible, these girls in their late 20s injecting their faces and lips. One told me, 'If I kill my muscles now, I'll never get wrinkles.' Can you imagine?"
– All-natural beauty Salma Hayek, weighing in on Hollywood's anti-aging obsession, to InStyle

"I will not be singing and don't expect any track suits at my wedding."
– Engaged star Jane Lynch, on keeping her Glee alter ego, Sue Sylvester, out of her wedding plans, to PEOPLE

"You don't want to see me topless."
Sarah Jessica Parker, on why she's the only Sex and the City star to not have done a nude scene, to Eonline.com

"Sorry, but the last time I had baby food, I believe I was 1. I've been on solids for about 40 years now."
Jennifer Aniston, denying reports that she was on to PEOPLE

"It's like Superman with the cape."
Bret Michaels, on continuing to wear his signature bandanna even during his hospital stay for his brain hemorrhage, on The Oprah Winfrey Show

"I'll starve to death before I'll cook for myself. I think I could survive a week without eating."
Megan Fox, to Allure magazine

"I took a picture with Ron Howard last year at the Oscars. I thought it was the funniest thing. I asked, 'Is it for your kids?' He said, 'No, it's for me.'"
Robert Pattinson, to USA Today

"I've always wanted to be a woman. For 5 minutes."
Sting, who got his wish when he appeared in drag for a rendition of "Big Spender" at the Rainforest Fund's 21st birthday celebration, to PEOPLE

"I'm terrified this is what [young] people are going to think adults are supposed to be like. It makes me feel like I actually am a good influence on kids."
Sarah Silverman, on reality shows like The Real Housewives and The Bachelor, to PEOPLE

By Christie Larusso