10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"No, not a chance. Actually, I'll take that back. If Justin Bieber asked me, I'd do that for my daughter."
– Mark Wahlberg (formerly known as Marky Mark), on the only way he'd pick up the mic again, to Time magazine
"I just take comfort that if I'm this old, Richard Gere is a whole lot older than me."
– Julia Roberts, on being 42 compared to her Pretty Woman costar, who's 60, on Live! With Regis and Kelly
"I know he knows who I am… He has to stop lying."
– Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, calling out President Barack Obama on his claim that he doesn't know who the pint-size reality star is, to E!online
"It all worked out for the best since I don't look good in spandex holding a Ray gun."
– Expendables star Sylvester Stallone, on his failed audition for Star Wars, to aintitcool.com
"Believe me, I rack my brain thinking, 'Why am I not out there playing the field?'"
– Zac Efron, on staying in a long-term relationship with High School Musical sweetheart Vanessa Hudgens for four years, to Details magazine
"When we were growing up, our mother taught us never to have your belly button exposed."
– Fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen, explaining the foundation of her and sister Ashley's design sensibility, to Harper's Bazaar
"He's a snapper. He just sways back and forth and snaps his finger."
– Kellie Pickler, on why she and fiancé Kyle Jacobs are skipping the traditional first dance at their wedding, to PEOPLE Country
"If only she had a bump on her nose."
– Barbra Streisand, remarking on Jennifer Aniston's homage to her in a Harper's Bazaar photo spread, on her Web site
"The other day I realized as long as I'm in this business, I'm going to be hungry."
– True Blood's Kristin Bauer, acknowledging the sacrifices actresses have to make in Hollywood, to Popeater
"I'm not pregnant right now. But that can change tomorrow or the next day or next week. That is out of my hands."
– Michelle Duggar, who's open to the prospect of having a 20th child, to PEOPLE