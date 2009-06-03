10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Rob Pattinson needs a bathroom break, plus more from Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and other stars. By Christie LaRusso
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Matt Sayles/AP

"I don't know how many more of these awards I can come up for because I think a little bit is coming out of my pants right now."
Robert Pattinson, having trouble making it to the men's room while accepting his second of four Golden Popcorn trophies, at the MTV movie awards

2 of 10

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

"You've got the best view!"
Prince Harry, turning his backside to the British press while planting a tree in Hanover Square, during his first official trip to New York City

3 of 10

Credit: INF

"This was the first time you cried on camera and it wasn't fake."
Spencer Pratt, after his wife Heidi Montag got emotional, on I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here

4 of 10

Credit: Evan Agostini/Picture Group

"Thanks, Sugar Tits."
Brad Pitt, playfully addressing Mel Gibson after Gibson introduced him at the Spike TV Guys Choice Awards

5 of 10

Credit: Pichichi/Splash News Online

"Money doesn't buy you happiness. But it buys you a big enough yacht to sail right up to it."
Johnny Depp, who owns a 156-ft. yacht and a private Caribbean island, to Vanity Fair

6 of 10

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

"You know why I looked hot? Because everyone was looking at Ryan [Reynolds]."
Sandra Bullock, explaining the appeal of her nude scene with her costar in The Proposal, to Glamour

7 of 10

Credit: AP

"I don't even like camping."
Will Ferrell, wondering how he ended up hiking through the arctic tundra of Sweden with adventurer Bear Grylls, on Man vs. Wild

8 of 10

Credit: Wenn

"It had so many people going 'nuts' so to speak."
Eminem, joking about the planned stunt in which his face wound up in between Sacha Baron Cohen's legs at the MTV Movie Awards, to RapRadar

9 of 10

Credit: Dave Bjerke/NBC

"I'm going to be going to a secluded spot where no one can find me – NBC prime time."
Jay Leno, who will have a new comedy show in the 10 p.m. slot premiering in September, during his final monologue, on The Tonight Show

10 of 10

Credit: CBS

"I'm still here. I knocked off another competitor."
David Letterman, joking about Leno's departure from The Tonight Show, on Late Show

