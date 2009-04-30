10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Can you brush them?"
– Elisabeth Hasselbeck, asking rapper Lil Wayne about his diamond-encrusted teeth, on The View
"He's like chemistry and charisma ...
in heat."
– Jennifer Garner, describing the charm of her Ghosts of Girlfriends Past costar Matthew McConaughey, on the Late Show with David Letterman
"It's like watching the Olympics and you're our Michael Phelps."
– Paula Abdul, complimenting contestant Adam Lambert, on American Idol
"Really, another year?"
– Regis Philbin, asking Lost star Matthew Fox when the TV series will finally end, on Live with Regis and Kelly
"We're not playing. I'm not trying to get pig flu."
– Spencer Pratt, on wearing masks with new wife Heidi Montag to avoid the getting sick while in Mexico, on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show
"I still had the big hair, looking trashy like I do."
– Dolly Parton, recalling being mistaken for a prostitute during her first trip to New York City, on the Late Show with David Letterman
"I've always had a thing for Catwoman. Michelle Pfeiffer or Halle Berry in tight leather pants, with the boots – I'm pretty good with either one."
– Rescue Me star Denis Leary, choosing his favorite female superhero, to Redbook
"Only parents, soccer goalies and giants have to worry about the head butt to the crotch."
– Tina Fey, one of the World's Most Beautiful, on getting accidentally hit by her daughter, to PEOPLE
"I had a horrible dream. I couldn't breathe ... Then I woke up and realized Conan [O'Brien] was holding a pillow over my face."
– Jay Leno, joking about his visit to the hospital, on The Tonight Show
"Everybody f–ing likes you."
– Julia Roberts, getting straight to the point during her tribute to pal Tom Hanks, at the Film Society of Lincoln Center Gala Tribute