10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Pete Wentz eats his dog (kind of) plus more Tyra Banks, George Michael and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

"Kinda weird to eat your dog. But I got past it."
Pete Wentz, on his life-size-replica birthday cake of his dog Hemmingway, blogging on friendsorenemies.com

2 of 10

"Indiana Jones. I really loved the movie because the old guy wins."
– Republican presidential candidate John McCain, on the last movie he saw, to PEOPLE

3 of 10

"I want you to tell them to kiss your dimple-y, flat, juicy, bootylicious, skinny, jiggly, saggy, fat a--!"
Tyra Banks, advising the audience on what to tell naysayers while accepting the Daytime Emmy Award for informative talk show for the Tyra Banks Show

4 of 10

"Once you go black, you never go back, Dave!"
Will Smith, trading kisses on the cheek with David Letterman, on The Late Show

5 of 10

"Ghostbusters is kind of like the reason I wanted to be an actor."
The Year One star Michael Cera, when asked about his favorite Harold Ramis (who played Egon) movie, to E! News

6 of 10

"I don't know what part of me he wants to cut off, but that's a whole 'nother thing."
American Idol judge Randy Jackson, on receiving a sword for his birthday from Simon Cowell

7 of 10

"[My mother] was slightly surprised ... but she's come to terms with it. Victoria loves it!"
David Beckham, on his Emporio Armani underwear ads, to PEOPLE

8 of 10

"They are horrible and they make your bottom smell rather strange."
Wanted star James McAvoy, on the protein shakes he took to bulk up for the film, to ABC News

9 of 10

"Here's the problem, you don't get a castle just because your name rhymes with castle."
Craig Ferguson, pointing out a hole in David Hasselhoff's plan to buy a "Hassel castle" in Scotland for his concerts, on the Late Late Show

10 of 10

"Dr. Phil is here, and in the sea of faces he has this miserable look – he's been doing it for the last hour. I probably shouldn't say this, but maybe you need to see someone about that."
George Michael, shouting out to fan Phil McGraw, who was in the audience at his LA concert

By People Staff