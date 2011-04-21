10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Tina Fey leaves her comedic mark, Chris Evans's weight-loss secret, plus more from Will Ferrell, Jennifer Lopez and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty

"'Help, I'm stuck in a Korean Tina Fey autograph factory.'"
– The alternate autograph Tina Fey slipped in while signing her new book Bossypants

2 of 10

Credit: Jay Maidment/Paramount

"That's what I looked like for a big chunk of my life."
Captain America's buff superhero Chris Evans, recognizing his digitally scrawny figure in his new film, to USA Today

3 of 10

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

"Having big breasts is not ideal for certain looks. They're way more fun when you're not in your clothes. Then, they're a blast!"
Expectant star Kate Hudson, whose belly isn't the only thing growing during her pregnancy, to InStyle

4 of 10

Credit: Mario Testino; Inset: Getty

"They should [be] surrounded by people they love, not dodgy ex-con pop stars."
George Michael, who despite gifting Prince William and Kate Middleton with his version of Stevie Wonder's You and I, will not be attending their royal wedding

5 of 10

Credit: INF

"It's not like a terrible story to have out there ... I mean, she's really hot."
Cougar Town's Josh Hopkins, who's less than upset about rumors of a romance with costar Courteney Cox, to Access Hollywood

6 of 10

Credit: Frazer Harrison/AMA/Getty; Everett

"It's the worst name in the world. The only person that had a dumber name than me was the Fresh Prince."
Kid Rock, hating on the moniker he's stuck with for life, to Esquire

7 of 10

Credit: Antoine Verglas

"Let me just say, this kid is hooked up!"
Mariska Hargitay, on spending 15 years shopping for presents for her new baby girl Amaya Josephine, to PEOPLE

8 of 10

Credit: Twentieth Century Fox

"I was actually crying at how sexy Reese was in the scene."
Water for Elephants' sex scene sniffler Robert Pattinson, who would rather fans think he was overcome with emotion than a runny nose, on Extra

9 of 10

Credit: Flynet; Getty

"Circle the date on your calendar, because I'm circling your face like a vulture who eats hair. I'm going to shave every rusty [hair] on your face. I'm serious – beardly serious."
Will Ferrell, threatening to get rid of Conan O'Brien's facial hair when he visited Conan on May 2

10 of 10

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup

"Casey's got soft lips."

American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez, giving a full report after contestant Casey Abrams finished his performance by planting a kiss on her cheek

