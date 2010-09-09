10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Megan Fox's marriage is like underage drinking – a hard sell, plus more from Oprah Winfrey, Heidi Montag and other stars
By Karen J. Quan Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"It's like when you're 16 and order a martini, and the waiter says, 'Do you think I'm stupid?' They can't grasp that I'm old enough to be married."
Megan Fox, 24, on skeptics accepting her new marital status, to Elle magazine

"All of the kids... I lined 'em up on the trailers and said 'Alright, I wanna know who's banging who, right now! Tell me. Who, who, who?'"
Glee guest star John Stamos, on trying to dig up dirt on his new castmates, to Extra

"The nation mourned."
– Newly single Susan Sarandon, on the public's reaction to her split from partner of 23 years Tim Robbins, to New York magazine

"I'm in a witness protection program."
Project Runway's Tim Gunn, on his relationship with Vogue editor Anna Wintour after she read an unflattering anecdote about herself in his new book Gunn's Golden Rules, to Live! With Regis and Kelly

"I'm the Susan Lucci of reality TV."
– Ex-Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub, on maintaining her television presence, to PEOPLE

"I just look for a really nice ass!"
Josh Duhamel, on his maturing view of love and marriage, at a press conference for his new film The Romantics

"I always thought going on an 11-day, cross-country road trip with your best friend sounded like fun. I'd had enough by the second day."
– Talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, on the Thelma and Louise-like road trip she took with BFF Gayle King, to PEOPLE

"You seem to be acting like a Lindsay Lohan wannabe. Going through life rude, profane, obnoxious and self-indulgent is not the way you want to go through life."
– Presiding Judge Damian Murray to Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi on her recent disorderly conduct arrest, at her court appearance

"I have a new hip, I have a new knee…and I'm going to soon be bionic."
– Veteran actress and fitness guru Jane Fonda, to Entertainment Tonight

"Ladies we have to keep those implants soft."
Heidi Montag, on massaging her augmented bosom, on Twitter

