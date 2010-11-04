10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Oh boy, Cher's in trouble, Justin Bieber gets "framed," plus more from Tina Fey and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Landov; Angela Weiss/Getty

"She's a very smart girl – boy! This is where I get into trouble. ... I still don't remember to call her 'him.'"
Cher, mixing up her pronouns for her gender-changing child Chaz Bono, to Vanity Fair

2 of 10

Credit: Fernando Lucena/Startraks; Inset: Globe

"He comes with his own 3D glasses?"
Jimmy Kimmel, poking fun of Justin Bieber's massive glasses, on his late show

3 of 10

Credit: NPG

"[David] is a kook…an entertainer and I'm sure the people who listen to the radio are entertained by his stories."
Courteney Cox, responding to husband David Arquette's very candid radio interview with Howard Stern about their split, to Australia's TV Week

4 of 10

Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Sean Gardner/Landov

"On Fox News, they address her as 'Governor Palin,' which is like calling me 'Dairy Queen Employee': I was once, but I quit!"
Tina Fey, on the Late Show with David Letterman

5 of 10

Credit: Reimschuessel/Splash News Online

"I used to hitchhike and carry a sign that said, 'I don't have a gun.'"
Due Date star Zach Galifianakis, fondly recalling his past road trips to PEOPLE

6 of 10

Credit: Brian Smith

"I went to my first club in Vegas and danced on the pole with friends!"
– Country star Wynonna Judd, on her new life since shedding 55 lbs., to PEOPLE

7 of 10

Credit: Limelight

"[My son] tells me, 'You're the only person in the world after many years in a country, [your accent] gets worse and worse. That's not normal!'"
Modern Family's Sofia Vergara, on her inability to lose her Colombian accent, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

8 of 10

Credit: Lucas Jackson/Landov; Rex USA

"Give me a chance...Maybe in eight years, I'll be the President."
Jay-Z, sharing his future ambitions on BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat

9 of 10

Credit: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

"I can predict storms, low-pressure systems. When people see my hair rise, they should head to their basements as quickly as possible."
Conan O'Brien, on his awesome head of hair, to New York magazine

10 of 10

Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department (2)

"We are Hollywood refugees."
Randy Quaid's wife Evi, who insists she and her husband are on the run in Canada because they are being pursued by celebrity-extorting assassins, to Good Morning America

By Christie Larusso