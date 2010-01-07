10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

"When the Oscars were on, I had just given birth…I was sitting there with my twins – I couldn't have been happier – but I was like, 'How dope would it have been if I would've won the Oscar and been here in my hospital bed accepting the award? Thank you so much! I just want to thank the academy!'"

– Jennifer Lopez, imagining her Academy Award moment for her 2008 film El Cantante, to Latina magazine