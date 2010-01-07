10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I got Rob [Pattinson] to sign a copy of GQ: 'To George, Best of Luck. Hang in there. Love, Rob.' I gave it to George [Clooney] and George signed his Esquire back to him: 'Dear Rob, Thanks for all the inspiration. I'm a huge fan. Love, George, two-time Sexiest Man Alive.'"
– Anna Kendrick, on the friendly banter she encouraged between her two witty costars while simultaneously shooting Twilight and Up in the Air, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"2 more wks til i get to hit it hard at the gym..and sex of course(IUD) ;D lol. yayy."
– New mom Kendra Wilkinson, sharing her post-pregnancy plans, on Twitter
"I have certain girlfriends who I just think are the most angelic, beautiful creatures. And if any of my boyfriends ever fail me, I’ll turn to them!"
– Recently engaged Katy Perry, revealing her romance backup plan, to Glamour
"I would put tanning beds in everybody's homes and I would eliminate the Bumpit because I don’t use the Bumpit. I tease."
– Jersey Shore's breakout star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, on how she would change the world, during her virtual visit to The Jay Leno Show
"Think anything is going to make YouTube tonight?"
– Sean Penn, following Mariah Carey's rambling acceptance speech at the Palm Springs International Film Festival
"When the Oscars were on, I had just given birth…I was sitting there with my twins – I couldn't have been happier – but I was like, 'How dope would it have been if I would've won the Oscar and been here in my hospital bed accepting the award? Thank you so much! I just want to thank the academy!'"
– Jennifer Lopez, imagining her Academy Award moment for her 2008 film El Cantante, to Latina magazine
"My job isn't to tell your kids how to act or not to act…Your kids are going to make mistakes whether I do or not."
– Miley Cyrus, clarifying that she's a role model, not a parent, to Harper's Bazaar
"Thankfully a good script can get everybody through awkward moments."
– Jon Cryer, on returning to work with his embattled costar Charlie Sheen on the TV comedy Two and a Half Men, to PEOPLE
"Everyone get ready for more (but positive-LOHAN MAYHEM!!!!!!!!)"
– Lindsay Lohan, tweeting her New Year's resolution to make it a drama-free year
"I will not be wearing a bikini for you."
– Jenny Craig's newest spokesperson Jason Alexander, drawing the line at shedding pounds not clothes after joining Valerie Bertinelli in the weight-loss program, to PEOPLE