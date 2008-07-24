10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Donna Martin makes a comeback, plus more from Will Ferrell, Miley Cyrus and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Michael Simon/Startraksphoto; Spelling Television/ Everett Collection

"Donna Martin's back and she's very fertile!"
Tori Spelling, confirming that she will reprise her role on the CW's 90210 spin-off, on her Oxygen Network reality series Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood

2 of 10

Credit: Giulio Marcocchi/Sipa

"Thanks, it's silicone."
Leighton Meester, deadpanning when told her butt looked amazing at an N.Y.C. party, according to Style.com

3 of 10

Credit: Storms Media Group

"She's my princess. I spoil her with love – and American Apparel and Urban Outfitters."
Carlos Leon, on nurturing his long-distance relationship with daughter Lourdes (who lives in England with mom Madonna), to PEOPLE

4 of 10

"Vice President Will Ferrell – think about it, Senator Obama ... or Senator McCain – Vice President Will Ferrell."
Will Ferrell, campaigning for the veep spot in the next administration, on The Late Show with David Letterman

5 of 10

Credit: Tom Mihalek/AP

"I have a whole new understanding of the term 'Who's your daddy.' "
Keith Urban, talking about his new daughter Sunday Rose (with wife Nicole Kidman), to the crowd at his Philadelphia concert

6 of 10

Credit: Janet Mayer/Splash News Online; Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

"I was honored, but I was like, 'Reggie Bush would kill me!'"
Nick Jonas, fearing the NFL star's wrath after Bush's girlfriend Kim Kardashian admitted to a crush on the teen heartthrob, to Rolling Stone

7 of 10

Credit: INF

"I'm not even allowed to go see R-rated movies!"
Miley Cyrus, squashing the latest rumor that she would be taking the promiscuous lead role in a racy film, on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM morning show

8 of 10

Credit: Daniel Deme/WENN; Inset:Ben & Jerry's/Splash News Online

"I've never been edible before."
Elton John, on having the newest Ben amp Jerry ice cream flavor – "Goodbye Yellow Brickle Road" – named after him, to Entertainment Tonight

9 of 10

Credit: Merie Weismiller/Dreamworks

"To be honest, he played a black dude better than anybody I've seen!"
Tropic Thunder's Brandon T. Jackson, raving about costar Robert Downey Jr.'s performance as a black solider in the Ben Stiller-directed comedy, to PEOPLE

10 of 10

Credit: Dean/Steve/National Photo Group

"I'm a miracle, dude."
– A fit-looking Patrick Swayze, who has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, to a bystander as he boarded a flight from L.A. to Chicago to shoot his TV series The Beast

By People Staff