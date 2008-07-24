10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Donna Martin's back and she's very fertile!"
– Tori Spelling, confirming that she will reprise her role on the CW's 90210 spin-off, on her Oxygen Network reality series Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood
"Thanks, it's silicone."
– Leighton Meester, deadpanning when told her butt looked amazing at an N.Y.C. party, according to Style.com
"She's my princess. I spoil her with love – and American Apparel and Urban Outfitters."
– Carlos Leon, on nurturing his long-distance relationship with daughter Lourdes (who lives in England with mom Madonna), to PEOPLE
"Vice President Will Ferrell – think about it, Senator Obama ... or Senator McCain – Vice President Will Ferrell."
– Will Ferrell, campaigning for the veep spot in the next administration, on The Late Show with David Letterman
"I have a whole new understanding of the term 'Who's your daddy.' "
– Keith Urban, talking about his new daughter Sunday Rose (with wife Nicole Kidman), to the crowd at his Philadelphia concert
"I was honored, but I was like, 'Reggie Bush would kill me!'"
– Nick Jonas, fearing the NFL star's wrath after Bush's girlfriend Kim Kardashian admitted to a crush on the teen heartthrob, to Rolling Stone
"I'm not even allowed to go see R-rated movies!"
– Miley Cyrus, squashing the latest rumor that she would be taking the promiscuous lead role in a racy film, on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM morning show
"I've never been edible before."
– Elton John, on having the newest Ben amp Jerry ice cream flavor – "Goodbye Yellow Brickle Road" – named after him, to Entertainment Tonight
"To be honest, he played a black dude better than anybody I've seen!"
– Tropic Thunder's Brandon T. Jackson, raving about costar Robert Downey Jr.'s performance as a black solider in the Ben Stiller-directed comedy, to PEOPLE
"I'm a miracle, dude."
– A fit-looking Patrick Swayze, who has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, to a bystander as he boarded a flight from L.A. to Chicago to shoot his TV series The Beast