10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Sarah Jessica reveals her twins' split personalities, plus more from Will Ferrell, Lady Gaga and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"[Tabitha and Marion] just turned four months old today! One would prefer to be held 24 hours a day, and the other is already suffering from type A issues."
Sarah Jessica Parker, identifying her twin daughters' emerging personalities, to Glamour

"If you don't send your boyfriend naked pictures, then I feel bad for him."
Rihanna, revealing that the nude pictures leaked of her in May were a gift for her ex Chris Brown, to New York City radio station Hot 97

"That was a sideswipe on the cheek…And I remember one of the headlines the next day said, MAKEOUT SESSION. What is wrong with people?"
Kate Hudson, downplaying any PDA with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, to Harper's Bazaar

"I get out when my voice starts to hurt."
Glee's Cory Monteith, on singing in the shower, to PEOPLE

"The last thing a young woman needs is another picture of a sexy pop star writhing in sand, covered in grease, touching herself."
Lady Gaga, defending the lack of sexuality on her album covers, to Elle

"It wouldn't be that hard for me to play him because I see a lot of Ron Burgundy in Simon Cowell…I could play Simon, but to be honest Simon could play Ron. They are like long-lost twin brothers separated at birth."
Will Ferrell, explaining how he could easily play the role of American Idol's harshest judge because of his role in Anchorman, to UK's The Sun

"She's a nerd's idea of heaven."
Mila Kunis, summing up Natalie Portman's hotness, to Blackbook

"When I bake something, I swear to god, it's gone before it hits the plate."
Kimora Lee, staking her claim as a domestic diva, to Page Six Magazine

"I still am a tomboy. I love to go fishing. I love sports. I used to play ice hockey. You know, I think people only see the glamour and the parties, but when I'm at home I'm completely different."
Paris Hilton, exposing her inner athlete to PEOPLE

"Not only is my performance raw in this film, but through most of the film I am naked from the waist down. So not only am I raw, I'm chafed."
George Clooney, telling PEOPLE that he agrees with Up In the Air director Jason Reitman's statement that this was the actor's most raw performance ever

