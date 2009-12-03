10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"[Tabitha and Marion] just turned four months old today! One would prefer to be held 24 hours a day, and the other is already suffering from type A issues."
– Sarah Jessica Parker, identifying her twin daughters' emerging personalities, to Glamour
"If you don't send your boyfriend naked pictures, then I feel bad for him."
– Rihanna, revealing that the nude pictures leaked of her in May were a gift for her ex Chris Brown, to New York City radio station Hot 97
"That was a sideswipe on the cheek…And I remember one of the headlines the next day said, MAKEOUT SESSION. What is wrong with people?"
– Kate Hudson, downplaying any PDA with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, to Harper's Bazaar
"I get out when my voice starts to hurt."
– Glee's Cory Monteith, on singing in the shower, to PEOPLE
"It wouldn't be that hard for me to play him because I see a lot of Ron Burgundy in Simon Cowell…I could play Simon, but to be honest Simon could play Ron. They are like long-lost twin brothers separated at birth."
– Will Ferrell, explaining how he could easily play the role of American Idol's harshest judge because of his role in Anchorman, to UK's The Sun
"She's a nerd's idea of heaven."
– Mila Kunis, summing up Natalie Portman's hotness, to Blackbook
"When I bake something, I swear to god, it's gone before it hits the plate."
– Kimora Lee, staking her claim as a domestic diva, to Page Six Magazine
"I still am a tomboy. I love to go fishing. I love sports. I used to play ice hockey. You know, I think people only see the glamour and the parties, but when I'm at home I'm completely different."
– Paris Hilton, exposing her inner athlete to PEOPLE
"Not only is my performance raw in this film, but through most of the film I am naked from the waist down. So not only am I raw, I'm chafed."
– George Clooney, telling PEOPLE that he agrees with Up In the Air director Jason Reitman's statement that this was the actor's most raw performance ever