10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Miley Cyrus confesses to her Zac Efron hang-up, plus more from Megan Fox, Conan O'Brien and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Amy Graves/WireImage; Splash News Online

"I am obsessed with Zac Efron. If it wouldn't be creepy, because he's a friend, I would have posters on my wall."
Miley Cyrus, to Access Hollywood

2 of 10

Credit: Luis Marinez/PictureGroup; Tim Aylen/Splash News Online

"He's got more talent in those bangs than I've got in my whole body."
Megan Fox, the latest casualty of Bieber fever, to E! Online

3 of 10

Credit: Stewart Shining

"I remember thinking at one point, 'I know: I'll get my hips lipo-ed off!' You can't – it's bone."
– One of PEOPLE's Amazing Bodies of 2010 Jennifer Love Hewitt, on previously contemplating plastic surgery

4 of 10

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online; Dario Cantator/Meet The Famous

"I'm sure I probably bought weed from him."
Cameron Diaz, on former high school classmate Snoop Dogg, to Playboy

5 of 10

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

"Originally I was supposed to take off my shirt. The script said we were walking into school and Willy takes off his shirt. I said, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa. Time out. He's gonna take off his shirt in the middle of school? No, no, no."
Taylor Lautner, on preventing the exploitation of his ab-tastic physique, to GQ magazine

6 of 10

Credit: Johns PkI /Splash News Online

"I asked [the director], 'Why me? You could've had anyone you wanted.' And he said, 'You have period teeth.'"
Jewel, on being cast in the Civil War drama Ride with the Devil because "I was the only actress in Hollywood who hadn't gotten her teeth fixed," to Shape magazine

7 of 10

Credit: C. Flanigan/WireImage

"I may have conceived a baby in that crowd."
Conan O'Brien, on performing for the scantily dressed crowd at the Bonnaroo Music Festival, to Rolling Stone

8 of 10

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News; Everett

"Robert Redford."
– Hollywood veteran Betty White, deadpanning on what she would still like do, on The Early Show

9 of 10

"Anything else you would like to say, Elisabeth, because this is just getting good?"
Kathy Griffin, sparring with [CELEBRITY_LINK" "" "" "0" ] on The View

10 of 10

Credit: Splash News Online; Bryan Bedder/Getty

"Even I'd take a crack at that."
Sean Hayes, on Scarlett Johansson's universal appeal, at the Tony Awards

By Christie Larusso