10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I am obsessed with Zac Efron. If it wouldn't be creepy, because he's a friend, I would have posters on my wall."
– Miley Cyrus, to Access Hollywood
"I remember thinking at one point, 'I know: I'll get my hips lipo-ed off!' You can't – it's bone."
– One of PEOPLE's Amazing Bodies of 2010 Jennifer Love Hewitt, on previously contemplating plastic surgery
Go behind the scenes of Jennifer's bikini shoot! >
"I'm sure I probably bought weed from him."
– Cameron Diaz, on former high school classmate Snoop Dogg, to Playboy
"Originally I was supposed to take off my shirt. The script said we were walking into school and Willy takes off his shirt. I said, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa. Time out. He's gonna take off his shirt in the middle of school? No, no, no."
– Taylor Lautner, on preventing the exploitation of his ab-tastic physique, to GQ magazine
"I asked [the director], 'Why me? You could've had anyone you wanted.' And he said, 'You have period teeth.'"
– Jewel, on being cast in the Civil War drama Ride with the Devil because "I was the only actress in Hollywood who hadn't gotten her teeth fixed," to Shape magazine
"I may have conceived a baby in that crowd."
– Conan O'Brien, on performing for the scantily dressed crowd at the Bonnaroo Music Festival, to Rolling Stone
"Robert Redford."
– Hollywood veteran Betty White, deadpanning on what she would still like do, on The Early Show
"Anything else you would like to say, Elisabeth, because this is just getting good?"
– Kathy Griffin, sparring with [CELEBRITY_LINK" "" "" "0" ] on The View
"Even I'd take a crack at that."
– Sean Hayes, on Scarlett Johansson's universal appeal, at the Tony Awards