10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I woke up at the 3 in the morning thinking, 'Maybe he emailed me?'"
– Oprah Winfrey, after meeting her new crush Jay-Z, on her Sirius Satellite Radio show
"Finally, the media would pay some attention to me."
– Britney Spears, revealing the No. 1 way the country would be different if she were president, while presenting the Top 10 list on the Late Show with David Letterman
"I'm going to read up on Judy Blume, rent some Molly Ringwald films and watch Twilight.
– Jerry O'Connell, planning his parenting strategy for when his twin daughters Dolly and Charlie, 7 months, enter high school, to PEOPLE
"We're outnumbered."
– Heidi Klum, telling USA Today why her fourth child will be her and husband Seal's last
"He's just a sweetheart."
– Donald Trump, on daughter Ivanka's new fiancé Jared Kushner, to PEOPLE
"That hurt so much that even my testicles hurt."
– Kelly Ripa, after watching a viral video of a man's painful landing on a Pogo Stick, on Live! With Regis and Kelly
"The bottom line here: Rosie O'Donnell is single again. Of course she is, now that I'm married! I have the worst timing!"
– David Letterman, joking about the rumored split between O'Donnell and her partner Kelli Carpenter-O'Donnell, on his late show
"I'm too old for this s–."
– Robin Wright Penn, on why she's moving on following her split from husband Sean Penn, to More magazine
"I think about it every minute."
– Cloris Leachman, after being asked if she still cares about sex at her age, on the The Wendy Williams Show
"Hundreds of women are already lining up to drown Jon Gosselin."
– Jimmy Fallon, on the Las Vegas pool party Gosselin is hosting, on his late show