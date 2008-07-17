10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Smells like $250 million to me!"
– Host Justin Timberlake, bending down toasniff David Beckham's famous feet, at the 2008aESPY Awards, which air July 20 on ESPN
"She wasn't bad."
– Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra, providing a new Yogi-ism when asked about Sarah Jessica Parker's presence at the MLB All-Star game, in the announcers' box
"I've never been this excited with no pants on and my wife still sleeping!"
– Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel, on being in bed when he received the news of his Emmy nomination, to PEOPLE
"The only thing I'm allergic to is criticism."
– David Lee Roth, denying rumors that he went into anaphylactic shock behind the wheel of a car after eating nuts, in a statement
"He was my assistant!"
– Angelina Jolie's obstetrician Dr. Michel Sussmann, telling reporters about Brad Pitt's essential support while delivering the couple's twins
"After my traumatic wrist injury, I pledged that I would never again break a fall with my hands."
– Stephen Colbert, explaining his most recent injuries (inset) one year after breaking his wrist, on The Colbert Reporta
"Believe me, if I had my way I would go around punching people."
– Gisele Bündchen, on what she'd like to do to the paparazzi that follow her, to V Magazine
"Talk to your children at least once a week . . . If you've got time, do it two or three times a week."
– Will Ferrell, giving advice to newborn Sunday Rose's mom, Nicole Kidman, at the premiere of his movie Step Brothersa
"I'm confused by how attracted I am to you right now."
– Andy Samberg, to fellow guest, the very pregnant Minnie Driver, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
"He's like walking crack in pants for the girls. It’s really weird."
– Hairspray director Adam Shankman, on High School Musical 3 heartthrob Zac Efron, at the Step Up 2: The Streets DVD release party