10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Justin smells sweet success from famous feet, plus more from Will Ferrell, Gisele Bündchen and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP

"Smells like $250 million to me!"
– Host Justin Timberlake, bending down toasniff David Beckham's famous feet, at the 2008aESPY Awards, which air July 20 on ESPN

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Mike Segar/REUTERS/Landov; Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA

"She wasn't bad."
– Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra, providing a new Yogi-ism when asked about Sarah Jessica Parker's presence at the MLB All-Star game, in the announcers' box

3 of 10

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Inset: Peter Zeray/Getty

"I've never been this excited with no pants on and my wife still sleeping!"
Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel, on being in bed when he received the news of his Emmy nomination, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Jason DeCrow/AP; Inset:Getty

"The only thing I'm allergic to is criticism."
David Lee Roth, denying rumors that he went into anaphylactic shock behind the wheel of a car after eating nuts, in a statement

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: ANG/Fame; Tony Barson/WireImage

"He was my assistant!"
Angelina Jolie's obstetrician Dr. Michel Sussmann, telling reporters about Brad Pitt's essential support while delivering the couple's twins

6 of 10

"After my traumatic wrist injury, I pledged that I would never again break a fall with my hands."
Stephen Colbert, explaining his most recent injuries (inset) one year after breaking his wrist, on The Colbert Reporta

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Splash News Online

"Believe me, if I had my way I would go around punching people."
Gisele Bündchen, on what she'd like to do to the paparazzi that follow her, to V Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Frazer Harrison/ACMA/Getty; Inset:Byron Purvis/AdMedia

"Talk to your children at least once a week . . . If you've got time, do it two or three times a week."
Will Ferrell, giving advice to newborn Sunday Rose's mom, Nicole Kidman, at the premiere of his movie Step Brothersa

Advertisement

9 of 10

"I'm confused by how attracted I am to you right now."
Andy Samberg, to fellow guest, the very pregnant Minnie Driver, on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Picture Media/INF

"He's like walking crack in pants for the girls. It’s really weird."
Hairspray director Adam Shankman, on High School Musical 3 heartthrob Zac Efron, at the Step Up 2: The Streets DVD release party

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff