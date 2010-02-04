10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I think every day should be a day of romance. Then, on Valentine's Day, you should get to tell whoever you hate that you cannot stand them. There would be one day of hating, and 364 days of love."
– Valentine's Day star Ashton Kutcher, on how he'd rework the holiday, to Parade magazine
"I thought I was managing my expectations, but on hearing the news I discovered new and unfamiliar vocal tones. Perhaps I should do another musical."
– Colin Firth, referencing his role in Mamma Mia! upon learning he'd been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor in A Single Man
"[W]asn't painful, not even a little bit."
– Gisele Bündchen, adding the easy birth of her son Benjamin to the list of reasons women envy her, to the Brazilian TV show Fantastico
"Face tattoos say, 'I've gone as far as I want to go in society, and in fact, I think I'm going to take a few steps back.'"
– Precious star Gabourey Sidibe, taking a jab at Mike Tyson and his permanent ink, on The View
"Absolutely they hurt. Absolutely! I’m not going to lie. But no pain, no gain, as they say. I don’t mind. I will suffer."
– Victoria Beckham, on her penchant for wearing impossibly sky-high stilettos, to Glamour magazine
"Sorry Taylor but the movie 'valentines day' looks lame and desperate it cries out 'look we have all the biggest starz in 1movie pleez watch!'"
– New Moon actor Alex Meraz, taking a shot at costar Taylor Lautner's latest flick, on Twitter
"To be honest, I'm lured by the acting."
– John Travolta, revealing what compels him to buy infomercial products, on The Late Show with David Letterman
"Jay-Z, did you not get one of these in your gift bag? Am I cooler than you?"
– Stephen Colbert, after using his brand-new Apple iPad to read the nominees for the first award of Sunday night's Grammys
"I once dated a guy who was like, 'Holy sh--, I just made out with Harriet the Spy!' And that's messed up. Don't say that. I was 10, you're 30, it's just weird."
– Michelle Trachtenberg, to Complex magazine
"You know, I'm a lot of things, so I don't like to limit myself…What's so funny about that? When you think of raising money with singing, obviously I'm going to be sitting there."
– Vince Vaughn, on his surprise participation in the "We Are the World" re-recording for Haitian earthquake relief, to MTV