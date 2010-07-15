10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Tori Spelling's son goes Gaga for mama, plus more from Angelina Jolie, Carrie Underwood and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"Mama, you're Lady Gaga cause you have yellow hair and you are fancy!"
– Three-year-old Liam McDermott, whose mom Tori Spelling is sharing his funny quotes on the toddler's own Twitter account

"We're like bartenders. We're like waiters."
Angelina Jolie, on her tag-team effort with Brad Pitt to feed their six children breakfast in the mornings, to Nightline

"How old is he? I saw one picture of him and he looked dangerous; I like it…That's a really pretty face. I might feel insecure around him."
Courteney Cox Arquette, getting hot and bothered about Robert Pattinson, to InStyle

"Hey Joan Rivers, you have collagen older than Lindsay, pick on someone your own age, oh wait I guess people that old can't hear."
Samantha Ronson, defending her ex [CELEBRITY_LINK" "" "" "0" ] in the Twitter feud between the comedian and the troubled star

Toy Story 3

"Nothing's worse than crying under comically large 3D glasses."
Seth Meyers, admitting to shedding a few tears while watching Toy Story 3, to PEOPLE

6 of 10

"Mike was like, 'He's in pink! What are you doing?' But he looked so handsome."
Carrie Underwood, on dressing up her pooch Ace in a Swarovski crystal-encrusted pink tuxedo for her all-pink wedding to hockey star Mike Fisher, to PEOPLE

"They win matches."
Venus Williams, on her provocative tennis court attire, to The Early Show

"[When] other actresses who aren't thought of, maybe, as being quite as attractive do full-frontal, they're called brave…Just because I'm attractive doesn't mean it's not still scary."
Eva Mendes, to Allure

"I really like to lie down and be rubbed."
Leighton Meester, on needing a spa treatment, to PEOPLE

"The Mel Gibson tapes…calling women bitches and using the N- word, they ain't nothing but hiphop. He stole that concept from Lil Wayne."
Tracy Morgan, weighing in on the actor's recorded rants, on The Tonight Show

By Christie Larusso