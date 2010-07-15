10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Mama, you're Lady Gaga cause you have yellow hair and you are fancy!"
– Three-year-old Liam McDermott, whose mom Tori Spelling is sharing his funny quotes on the toddler's own Twitter account
"We're like bartenders. We're like waiters."
– Angelina Jolie, on her tag-team effort with Brad Pitt to feed their six children breakfast in the mornings, to Nightline
"How old is he? I saw one picture of him and he looked dangerous; I like it…That's a really pretty face. I might feel insecure around him."
– Courteney Cox Arquette, getting hot and bothered about Robert Pattinson, to InStyle
"Hey Joan Rivers, you have collagen older than Lindsay, pick on someone your own age, oh wait I guess people that old can't hear."
– Samantha Ronson, defending her ex [CELEBRITY_LINK" "" "" "0" ] in the Twitter feud between the comedian and the troubled star
"Nothing's worse than crying under comically large 3D glasses."
– Seth Meyers, admitting to shedding a few tears while watching Toy Story 3, to PEOPLE
"Mike was like, 'He's in pink! What are you doing?' But he looked so handsome."
– Carrie Underwood, on dressing up her pooch Ace in a Swarovski crystal-encrusted pink tuxedo for her all-pink wedding to hockey star Mike Fisher, to PEOPLE
"They win matches."
– Venus Williams, on her provocative tennis court attire, to The Early Show
"[When] other actresses who aren't thought of, maybe, as being quite as attractive do full-frontal, they're called brave…Just because I'm attractive doesn't mean it's not still scary."
– Eva Mendes, to Allure
"I really like to lie down and be rubbed."
– Leighton Meester, on needing a spa treatment, to PEOPLE
"The Mel Gibson tapes…calling women bitches and using the N- word, they ain't nothing but hiphop. He stole that concept from Lil Wayne."
– Tracy Morgan, weighing in on the actor's recorded rants, on The Tonight Show