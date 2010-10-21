10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"If Brad Pitt walked down the street, cars would crash into each other. I'm really lucky not to have to deal with that."
– Matt Damon, relishing his relative lack of popularity compared to his fellow Sexiest Man Alive alum, to USA Today
"I'm here to clear the rumors up. The truth is that it's not Beyoncé that's pregnant. It's me."
– Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles, having fun with the persistent rumors that her daughter is expecting with husband Jay-Z, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I don't know how they got me to do half the stuff I did."
– Lea Michele, on the racy photos she and her Glee castmates Cory Monteith and Dianna Agron posed for in the magazine, to GQ
"It's like, this is album number three. You guys have had fair warning!"
– Taylor Swift, on her tendency to call out her former flames in song, to PEOPLE
"Bottom line, she's not a mere mortal like the rest of us. She's an Internet savvy, chicken-cooking Academy Award-winning octolingual something like that mother of two lifestyle guru…Thanks for making all of us look lazy."
– Jake Gyllenhaal, warmly introducing pal Gwyneth Paltrow at Elle's Women in Hollywood tribute, according to E! News
"I wish you all the love and happiness. No pressure – but if you happen to find a husband and have 1,000 kids, I'd really be happy."
– Kris Jenner, toasting daughter Kim Kardashian at her 30th birthday bash at Tao Las Vegas
"I'm always shocked by people who talk about not being middle-aged...People are always like, 'Thirty-five is not middle-aged.' I'm like, 'Double it.'"
– Julianne Moore, who turns 50 in December, to Allure
"Steve Carrell, star of The Office, will hold your hand, say your name and simulate an orgasm. I couldn't begin to put a value on that…That's how he got his job on the Daily Show."
– Jon Stewart, auctioning off the talent of his former evening show correspondent to raise money during the live auction segment of Stewart's Night of Too Many Stars: An Overbooked Concert For Autism Education
"After we watch the Jersey Shore, something happens to you…I think the word is frisky."
– Mark Consuelos, outing wife Kelly Ripa while guest co-hosting on her morning talk show
"The good thing about my job is that I can still play these roles when I'm just skin and bones. In Die Hard 212, I'll fire the last shot."
– Bruce Willis, 55, on his plan to be an action star for a long time, to Berlin's B.Z.