10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Tinkerbell on cough syrup."
– Scarlett Johansson's music producer David Andrew Sitek, on what she sounds like on her new album
"I'm definitely doing her wedding dress. She just doesn't know it."
– Stella McCartney, on wanting to design Scarlett Johansson's gown
"I can wear high heels with Nick because he's tall. Flats are not in my repertoire."
– Newlywed Mariah Carey, on wearing stilettos to her wedding to Nick Cannon, to PEOPLE
"It's his time with her."
– Nicole Richie, on boyfriend Joel Madden attending to diaper duty for daughter Harlow, to Extra
"If I can't get the girl, why don't I just tell her I'm John Mayer?"
– John Mayer, spoofing his songwriting abilities and themes in a Funny or Die video
"Here's to not wasting our brainpower calculating the amount of calories in our lunch!"
– Host Ginnifer Goodwin (of Big Love), toasting the Women in Film luncheon
"I am the sexiest man of peace."
– Two-time Sexiest Man Alive George Clooney, in a talk with Rolling Stone movie critic Peter Travers
"Kill Mr. Big? I would have been chased around the planet by women with torches."
– Sex and the City director Michael Patrick King, on the persistent rumor, to CNN
"I've got a bubble butt, but I don't mind, because it's what powers me forward when I run."
– Elisabeth Hasselbeck, on learning to love her curves, to Fitness