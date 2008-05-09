10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Scarlett sings like Tinkerbell, plus more from Nicole Richie, John Mayer and others
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Vince Flores/CelebrityPhoto; Walt Disney

"Tinkerbell on cough syrup."
Scarlett Johansson's music producer David Andrew Sitek, on what she sounds like on her new album

2 of 10

Credit: Jean Catuffe/INF

"I'm definitely doing her wedding dress. She just doesn't know it."
Stella McCartney, on wanting to design Scarlett Johansson's gown

3 of 10

Credit: Williams Richard/FilmMagic

"I can wear high heels with Nick because he's tall. Flats are not in my repertoire."
– Newlywed Mariah Carey, on wearing stilettos to her wedding to Nick Cannon, to PEOPLE

4 of 10

"I think it sucks."
Cher, on aging in showbiz, to Oprah Winfrey

5 of 10

Credit: Andrew Macpherson

"It's his time with her."
Nicole Richie, on boyfriend Joel Madden attending to diaper duty for daughter Harlow, to Extra

6 of 10

Credit: Carmen Valdes/Photo Image Press

"If I can't get the girl, why don't I just tell her I'm John Mayer?"
John Mayer, spoofing his songwriting abilities and themes in a Funny or Die video

7 of 10

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

"Here's to not wasting our brainpower calculating the amount of calories in our lunch!"
– Host Ginnifer Goodwin (of Big Love), toasting the Women in Film luncheon

8 of 10

Credit: Seth Wenig/AP

"I am the sexiest man of peace."
– Two-time Sexiest Man Alive George Clooney, in a talk with Rolling Stone movie critic Peter Travers

9 of 10

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

"Kill Mr. Big? I would have been chased around the planet by women with torches."
Sex and the City director Michael Patrick King, on the persistent rumor, to CNN

10 of 10

Credit: Joy Scheller/iPhoto

"I've got a bubble butt, but I don't mind, because it's what powers me forward when I run."
Elisabeth Hasselbeck, on learning to love her curves, to Fitness

By People Staff