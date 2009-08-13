10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Kristen tells Taylor to toughen up, plus more from Brad Pitt, Miley Cyrus and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"You need to grow into your cojones."
Kristen Stewart, to Taylor Lautner during their cover shoot for EW

"I'd also like to reiterate that Angie and I will not be getting married until George and his partner can legally do so."
Brad Pitt, supporting gay marriage and teasing good pal Clooney at the same time, to PEOPLE

"If women aren't jealous of you, talking about you and cutting you down, then you're a nerd, and I would never want to be that."
Heidi Montag, welcoming the public's disdain for her and her husband Spencer Pratt, in an interview conducted by her husband for Playboy

"Girl, you got to keep your clothes on! Phones are for phone calls."
Dane Cook, doling out some advice to Vanessa Hudgens in a segment that was cut from the television broadcast, at the Teen Choice Awards

"Now you're going to look like you're size 2 again. I am really, completely, insanely jealous, but I love you."
Sherri Shepherd, sending her best wishes to her View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck following the birth of Hasselbeck's son Isaiah Timothy, to PEOPLE

"It's the closest I'm going to get to taking off Robert Pattinson's pants."
Alexa Chung, expressing her love for the new Twilight Barbie Dolls, on her MTV talk show

"He knows better than to put it in nachos, because I would have eaten the ring for sure."
Amy Adams, on why her fiancé Darren Le Gallo did not hide her engagement ring in food, to PEOPLE

"I'm going to tell Karina that you keep looking at my boobs."
Wendy Williams, threatening to tell DWTS's Maksim Chmerkovskiy's fiancée Smirnoff about his wondering eyes, on Williams's talk show

"[Gunner] is a tough name. I had to have something that combats against the Flowers."
– The Killers front man Brandon Flowers, explaining his new son's name, on Chicago's Kramp and Adler radio show

"Ok girls, I get it now – so cute! Sorry, Robby, about all my bashing in my past."
Miley Cyrus, apologizing to Robert Pattinson for previously telling Teen Vogue that she was not a fan of his, at the Teen Choice Awards

By Christie Larusso