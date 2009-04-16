10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I was startled by a paparazzo, who I quite understandably mistook for a zombie."
– Woody Harrelson, explaining that he was still in character from his recently wrapped film Zombieland when he clashed with a photographer, in a statement issued by his publicist
"I'm a little full because I just ate Tori Spelling."
– Chelsea Handler, after Spelling 'thanked' the talk-show host for calling her ugly in her acceptance speech, at Bravo's A-List Awards
"If it weren't for you, I'd be just some random college student instead of a college-age man pretending to be a high school student."
– Zac Efron, thanking his tween fan base, as host of Saturday Night Live
"I am a comedian and you guys know whatever I say, I don't mean any of it."
– Jamie Foxx, apologizing for comments he made about Miley Cyrus on his radio show, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
"If I were to lose 14 pounds, I'd have to part with both arms. And a foot."
– Scarlett Johansson, addressing false claims on her leaner physique, on The Huffington Post
"Is it not Ron Perlman circa Beauty and the Beast??"
– Joel Madden, comparing an old photo of girlfriend Nicole Richie to the actor's role as a supernatural man who was half-animal, on Twitter
"I feel like a tranny a lot of the time."
– The 5' 10" Blake Lively, on having to wear high heels and tons of makeup on Gossip Girl, to Allure magazine
"I was there at the Oscars thinking, 'What if I never left the Gap?'"
– Amy Adams, contemplating her pre-Hollywood life when she worked at the clothing store, to W magazine
"If I beat CNN to a million followers, I will literally go and ding-dong-ditch Ted Turner's house while I'm in Atlanta."
– Ashton Kutcher, setting off a competition between the actor and CNN's Breaking News Twitter feed to be the first to reach one million followers, on YouTube.com
"We'll crash a few parties, a car or two, but at the end of the day, I promise you, I never lose my Google hits – just my underwear."
– Lindsay Lohan, mocking her newly single self in a spoof eHarmony commercial, on funnyordie.com