10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I just want to be a reality superstar @mtv once these Shores boys are done I am on the bench coach ready to make ratings PLAYBOY SPENCE BACK"
– Spencer Pratt, on how he'll be around once the tide turns against the Jersey Shore, on Twitter
"I want my kids to know when I'm pissed, when I'm happy and when I'm confounded."
– Julia Roberts, making her case against Botox, to Elle
"Automatically, when people first see me they're going to say, 'Isn't that the guy from the Fugees?'"
– Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean, telling PEOPLE about his bid to become the next president of Haiti
"Amazing news about Prop8 being overturned. Now The Sun can make up engagement stories about everyone!"
– Inglourious Basterds star Eli Roth, joining the celebration of the overturning of California's ban against same-sex marriages, on Twitter
"I have heard of women – even famous women – that due to this [relationship] removed his photo as screensavers from their computers."
– George Clooney's girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis, acknowledging that jealously comes with the territory of dating the two-time Sexiest Man Alive, to Vanity Fair
"It was hilarious to see Eva in granny panties and a gigantic grandmother bra. It's almost hot ... and then you get nauseous. So it's both ends of the spectrum."
– Will Ferrell, on costar Eva Mendes's not-so-sexy scene from their new film The Other Guys, to PEOPLE
"'Dear Betty, congratulations on your nomination. Please try to mention my name in your acceptance speech. Love, Tina Fey.'"
– Betty White, sharing the note she received from her fellow nominee for her Outstanding Guest Actress Emmy nod for hosting SNL, on The Tonight Show
"Listen, everyone says to us, 'It gets better. It gets better.' That has not been my experience. It seems to be worse and worse. My wife and I were talking about splitting up but neither of us want to take the children – that's our joke."
– Jerry O'Connell, on raising twin toddler girls Dolly and Charlie with Rebecca Romijn, to PEOPLE
"How are you going to enforce this? Confiscate her nipples?"
– Joy Behar, questioning Gisele Bündchen's call for a mandatory breastfeeding law, on The View
"I have this weird thing that if I sleep with someone they’re going to take my creativity from me through my vagina."
– Lady Gaga, revealing her intimacy issues, to Vanity Fair