10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"People think pop is rock, and the lines are getting blurred. Now Rihanna's wearing f– leather jackets, and it's really annoying."
– Taylor Momsen, dissing the pop star and her style, to Spin magazine
"That song is so annoying."
– Katy Perry, joking about her summer pop anthem "California Gurls," to PEOPLE
"Of course, many women dream of finding Prince Charming (with fatherly instincts), but for those who've not yet found their Bill O'Reilly, I'm just glad science has provided a few other options."
– Jennifer Aniston, responding to the Fox News host's criticism of her support of single motherhood, to PEOPLE
"I am Armenian, so of course I am obsessed with laser hair removal! Arms, bikini, legs, underarms…my entire body is hairless."
– Kim Kardashian, revealing her beauty secrets, to Allure magazine
"Today's NY Post says I was spotted in NYC dining with Maury Povich and Connie Chung. Whoever's impersonating me–aim higher."
– Conan O'Brien, setting the record straight on Twitter
"It's obvious that whenever anybody ever thinks of hip-hop or rap, they think of 'Chelsea Lately.'"
– Chelsea Handler, on hosting MTV's Video Music Awards, to The New York Times
"I need to talk to that guy from Men's Warehouse. He guarantees I'll look good, right? And get a low price?"
– Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet, on his Emmys wardrobe, to PEOPLE
"One second ago I was the youngest person on the set, and now I'm the oldest. I don't know how that happened. I'm so old, my joints hurt when I keep my legs crossed a certain way for too long…I can't see far. I can't see close."
– Courteney Cox, on what happened in the 15 years from Friends to Cougar Town, to Emmy magazine
"I don't want a sock around it, that feels ridiculous. If we're naked in the scene, then I'm naked."
– Alexander Skarsgard, on preferring to go commando in True Blood, to Rolling Stone
"When I enter the Emmys as host, I will be on a chariot pulled by Mr. T and Sylvester Stallone together. Then I will sing a song I wrote that I asked Paul McCartney to cowrite with me. Except when he heard it, he said, 'You can't improve on perfection.'"
– This year's Emmy Awards host Jimmy Fallon, in an essay he "wrote" at age 11, to PEOPLE