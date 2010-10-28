10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I'm about to play an emaciated pregnant vampire, so I've stopped using as much butter as Paula Deen – just until Breaking Dawn is over."
– Twilight star Kristen Stewart, who's cutting out recipes from the Southern cooking diva to prepare for the franchise's fourth film, to PEOPLE
"At this point, there is no choice. I either talk or I hibernate."
– Mariah Carey, pulling a J.Lo and finally confirming that she and husband Nick Cannon are expecting a baby, to Access Hollywood
"We're going to have our first argument in eleven years."
– Self-proclaimed neat freak David Beckham, mock sparring with wife Victoria, who questioned his tidy habits on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I wanted to make a difference now, [and] because I wanted to be big and famous like my mommy and daddy and help people."
– Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's 9-year-old daughter Willow, who just released her first single, Whip My Hair, to the AP
"Having to give the baby away would have been really difficult."
– Bethenny Frankel, grateful that her beloved dog Cookie approved of her baby girl Bryn, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"Pam, you look like roadkill…good luck."
– Wendy Williams, giving it straight to Pamela Anderson, who's posing for Playboy for a record 13th time, on her talk show
"Should I try acting?"
– Miami Heat's newest basketball star LeBron James, suiting up in pastels with Miami Vice's Don Johnson in his new Nike ad
"I think I will be wrist-deep in doo-doo within 18 months."
– Robert Downey Jr., predicting when he and wife Susan will have a bundle of joy, to Playboy
"This morning, Hank woke up to a surprise text. Let me tell you, sending a naked picture to my husband definitely keeps him going."
– Kendra Wilkinson, on spicing up her long-distance marriage to Minnesota Vikings football player Hank Baskett, to PEOPLE
"I'm either going as that oompa loompa snooki from jersey shore, or the toolbag with the blowout @DJPaulyD...not sure yet."
– Snooki, joking about sending up her own Jersey Shore image for Halloween, on Twitter