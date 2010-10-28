10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Kristen Stewart stops Paula Deen from buttering her up, plus David Beckham, Kendra Wilkinson and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"I'm about to play an emaciated pregnant vampire, so I've stopped using as much butter as Paula Deen – just until Breaking Dawn is over."
Twilight star Kristen Stewart, who's cutting out recipes from the Southern cooking diva to prepare for the franchise's fourth film, to PEOPLE

"At this point, there is no choice. I either talk or I hibernate."
Mariah Carey, pulling a J.Lo and finally confirming that she and husband Nick Cannon are expecting a baby, to Access Hollywood

"We're going to have our first argument in eleven years."
– Self-proclaimed neat freak David Beckham, mock sparring with wife Victoria, who questioned his tidy habits on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"I wanted to make a difference now, [and] because I wanted to be big and famous like my mommy and daddy and help people."
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's 9-year-old daughter Willow, who just released her first single, Whip My Hair, to the AP

"Having to give the baby away would have been really difficult."
Bethenny Frankel, grateful that her beloved dog Cookie approved of her baby girl Bryn, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"Pam, you look like roadkill…good luck."
Wendy Williams, giving it straight to Pamela Anderson, who's posing for Playboy for a record 13th time, on her talk show

"Should I try acting?"
– Miami Heat's newest basketball star LeBron James, suiting up in pastels with Miami Vice's Don Johnson in his new Nike ad

"I think I will be wrist-deep in doo-doo within 18 months."
Robert Downey Jr., predicting when he and wife Susan will have a bundle of joy, to Playboy

"This morning, Hank woke up to a surprise text. Let me tell you, sending a naked picture to my husband definitely keeps him going."
Kendra Wilkinson, on spicing up her long-distance marriage to Minnesota Vikings football player Hank Baskett, to PEOPLE

"I'm either going as that oompa loompa snooki from jersey shore, or the toolbag with the blowout @DJPaulyD...not sure yet."
– Snooki, joking about sending up her own Jersey Shore image for Halloween, on Twitter

By Christie Larusso