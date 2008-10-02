10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"She parachuted off the building right into them."
– Bonnie Hunt, imagining how Victoria Beckham got into her skin-tight PVC thigh-high boots, on her daytime talk show
"I get a lot of guys coming up to me who are like, 'Oh man, my wife loves the show.' Couple of drinks later they come up and they're like, 'You know what, I love Dan.' And they probably watch the show more than their wives."
– Penn Badgley, on the appeal of Gossip Girl, to Details magazine
"Was there anything ever missing from your purse?"
– David Letterman, teasing Anne Hathaway about the criminal charges against her ex-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri
"I did have five friends."
– Courteney Cox Arquette, finding the humor in asking people to forward to five friends a video clip, which urges people to vote
"I am so excited to have this opportunity. You don't understand. I got ESPN tattooed on my arm."
– Lil Wayne, showing his enthusiasm and commitment to his sports blog on ESPN.com
"We're not necessarily good-looking, but we sure as hell are charming."
– How to Lose Friends amp Alienate People star Simon Pegg, explaining the presence of British men like himself in romantic comedies opposite American leading ladies like Kirsten Dunst, to MTV
"It might be a shock to see me, but that's no reason for people to act crazy, and it doesn't give them license to chase me down the street."
– Prince, describing some people's reaction to finding him knocking on their doors as a Jehovah's Witness, to USA Today
"I'm a 45-year-old rock star and I'm worried about being tardy."
– Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, on enrolling at the University of Southern California, to MTV
"I went over to it after everybody was gone and put some Saran Wrap on it. Is that wrong?"
– Known germaphobe Howie Mandel, joking about how he is dealing with people walking on his new star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, to PEOPLE
"Katie, I'd like to use one of my life lines. I want to phone a friend."
– Tina Fey as Sarah Palin, dodging questions from Amy Poehler as Katie Couric, on Saturday Night Live