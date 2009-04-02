10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Miley channels Jennifer during tough times, plus more from Justin Timberlake, Heidi Klum and other stars. By Christie LaRusso
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP, Bill Davila/Startraks

"If anything like [a divorce] ever happens to me, I'm like, 'Pull a Jennifer, Miley!'"
Miley Cyrus, citing Jennifer Aniston as an inspiration, to

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: KCSPresse/Splash News Online

"I think she may say, 'Good day, y'all.'"
Keith Urban, on raising his daughter Sunday Rose with wife and fellow Australian Nicole Kidman in Nashville, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

3 of 10

Credit: Peter Kramer/AP

"That is not going to happen!"
Oprah Winfrey, shooting down the idea of appearing on the cover of O magazine like Valerie Bertinelli did on PEOPLE – in a bikini, on The Oprah Winfrey Show

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Perkins/Shirley/Pacific Coast News

"The best thing for a hangover is something one straight man can't do for another straight man."
Ben Affleck, offering covert advice on how to get over a heavy night of drinking, to Esquire

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Steve Marcus/Landov

"Golf is really like sex ... If it's bad, it's still sex."
Justin Timberlake, describing his favorite pastime, on The Oprah Winfrey Show

6 of 10

Credit: Jen Lowery/Startraks, Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

"I'm happy that she's famous enough now that she's not going out and being mistaken for me."
Zooey Deschanel, on being confused for Katy Perry, to MTV

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: ABC

"I'm helping make babies."
Dancing with the Stars contestant Gilles Marini, on receiving a letter from a male fan thanking the Sex and the City heartthrob for helping get his wife in the mood with his sultry dance moves, to Eonline

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

"People tell me that I have a really good body."
Heidi Klum, fooling a customer while pretending to work at a pizzeria, on CBS's new prank show I Get That a Lot

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Gordon M. Grant/Splash News Online

"They're all in line to baby-sit."
Gossip Girl's Matthew Settle, on having his costars as caretakers for his new daughter Aven Angelica, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages, Billy Farrell/PatrickMcMullan/Sipa

"I'm gonna just take a bypass."
Joy Behar, declining to comment on former co-host Star Jones, who got gastric bypass surgery in 2003, on The View

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff