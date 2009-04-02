10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"If anything like [a divorce] ever happens to me, I'm like, 'Pull a Jennifer, Miley!'"
– Miley Cyrus, citing Jennifer Aniston as an inspiration, to
"I think she may say, 'Good day, y'all.'"
– Keith Urban, on raising his daughter Sunday Rose with wife and fellow Australian Nicole Kidman in Nashville, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"That is not going to happen!"
– Oprah Winfrey, shooting down the idea of appearing on the cover of O magazine like Valerie Bertinelli did on PEOPLE – in a bikini, on The Oprah Winfrey Show
"The best thing for a hangover is something one straight man can't do for another straight man."
– Ben Affleck, offering covert advice on how to get over a heavy night of drinking, to Esquire
"Golf is really like sex ... If it's bad, it's still sex."
– Justin Timberlake, describing his favorite pastime, on The Oprah Winfrey Show
"I'm happy that she's famous enough now that she's not going out and being mistaken for me."
– Zooey Deschanel, on being confused for Katy Perry, to MTV
"I'm helping make babies."
– Dancing with the Stars contestant Gilles Marini, on receiving a letter from a male fan thanking the Sex and the City heartthrob for helping get his wife in the mood with his sultry dance moves, to Eonline
"People tell me that I have a really good body."
– Heidi Klum, fooling a customer while pretending to work at a pizzeria, on CBS's new prank show I Get That a Lot
"They're all in line to baby-sit."
– Gossip Girl's Matthew Settle, on having his costars as caretakers for his new daughter Aven Angelica, to PEOPLE
"I'm gonna just take a bypass."
– Joy Behar, declining to comment on former co-host Star Jones, who got gastric bypass surgery in 2003, on The View