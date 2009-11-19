10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Leighton's love-hate relationship with her exes, plus more from Kate Moss, Jerry O'Connell and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"Honestly, I've hated every boyfriend I've had."
Leighton Meester, who's currently dating Gossip Girl costar Sebastian Stan, to British Glamour

"I don't like vampires. I don't like the wolf that pops out of the screen when I'm watching my TV at night. I don't like it. I don't want anything to do with it. I don't like the shirts. I don't like any of it."
Miley Cyrus, taking a bite out of the New Moon fan-demonium, to Ohio radio station Q92

"Kids and dogs love him. He loves his mom and sister and girlfriend. He's perfect. Too bad he's ugly."
Natalie Portman, joking about her friend, Brothers costar and one of this year's Sexiest Men Alive, Jake Gyllenhaal, to PEOPLE

"Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels."
– Supermodel Kate Moss, revealing her personal motto, to WWD

"We're talking about Mariah Carey. Of course she loves to hear herself."
Nick Cannon, on listening to his wife's music at home, to PEOPLE

"I want boobs, a gentle six-pack and a perky butt."
Amanda Peet, describing her ideal body, to Self

"I almost couldn't get into the afterparty. I'm like, 'I'm in the movie.'"
Kellan Lutz, on going unrecognized following the L.A. premiere of New Moon, on Ellen

"I am doing it until they change their mind."
Alec Baldwin, on co-hosting the Oscars this year with Steve Martin, at the film Academy's Governors Awards

"I see the commercials all the time and I always want one…it’s so exciting that I have my own now. I think I’m just going to live in this for the next month until lil Hank is born lolol."
Kendra Wilkinson, bragging about her new Snuggie, on her Web site

"There was a period where I thought, 'Hey, maybe I'll be the guy who brings the Speedo back.'"
Jerry O'Connell, mocking his Speedo-wearing reputation after paps caught him in one on the set of his film Piranha 3-D, to PEOPLE

By Christie Larusso