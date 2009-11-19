10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Honestly, I've hated every boyfriend I've had."
– Leighton Meester, who's currently dating Gossip Girl costar Sebastian Stan, to British Glamour
"I don't like vampires. I don't like the wolf that pops out of the screen when I'm watching my TV at night. I don't like it. I don't want anything to do with it. I don't like the shirts. I don't like any of it."
– Miley Cyrus, taking a bite out of the New Moon fan-demonium, to Ohio radio station Q92
"Kids and dogs love him. He loves his mom and sister and girlfriend. He's perfect. Too bad he's ugly."
– Natalie Portman, joking about her friend, Brothers costar and one of this year's Sexiest Men Alive, Jake Gyllenhaal, to PEOPLE
"Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels."
– Supermodel Kate Moss, revealing her personal motto, to WWD
"We're talking about Mariah Carey. Of course she loves to hear herself."
– Nick Cannon, on listening to his wife's music at home, to PEOPLE
"I want boobs, a gentle six-pack and a perky butt."
– Amanda Peet, describing her ideal body, to Self
"I almost couldn't get into the afterparty. I'm like, 'I'm in the movie.'"
– Kellan Lutz, on going unrecognized following the L.A. premiere of New Moon, on Ellen
"I am doing it until they change their mind."
– Alec Baldwin, on co-hosting the Oscars this year with Steve Martin, at the film Academy's Governors Awards
"I see the commercials all the time and I always want one…it’s so exciting that I have my own now. I think I’m just going to live in this for the next month until lil Hank is born lolol."
– Kendra Wilkinson, bragging about her new Snuggie, on her Web site
"There was a period where I thought, 'Hey, maybe I'll be the guy who brings the Speedo back.'"
– Jerry O'Connell, mocking his Speedo-wearing reputation after paps caught him in one on the set of his film Piranha 3-D, to PEOPLE