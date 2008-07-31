10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Russell Brand envisions Mrs. Bush with chest hair, plus more from Blake Lively, Justin Timberlake and others
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"I imagine it will soon be adopted from everyone from Barack Obama to Barbara Bush."
– British comic and MTV Video Music Awards host Russell Brand, predicting the future popularity of his signature look of bedhead locks and exposed chest hair, to PEOPLE

"I wake up in the middle of the night and I think I'm being filmed.''
Lauren Conrad, describing the long-term effects of being a reality TV star, to Entertainment Weekly

"I don't want to go to a club and not wear panties."
Blake Lively, on what she doesn't do to unwind, at the premiere of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, to PEOPLE

"If you notice, since Britney started wearing clothes and behaving, Paris is out of town not bothering anybody anymore, thank God, and evidently Lindsay Lohan has gone gay, we don't seem to have much of an issue."
– Los Angeles police chief William Bratton, linking a decline in problems with paparazzi to the good behavior of several high-profile celebrities, to KNBC-TV

"Probably best just to do a little triathlon."
Lance Armstrong, on how he'd decide which presidential candidate would make the better workout partner, at the Livestrong Summit in Columbus, Ohio

"I'm doing women now, which I never thought I would be saying."
How to Look Good Naked host Carson Kressley, on switching from giving straight guys makeovers on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy to making over ladies on his Lifetime show, on Live with Regis and Kelly

"I'm gonna say no but the answer is yes."
Pineapple Express star Seth Rogen, trying to answer the question of whether he smokes marijuana without getting in trouble with the law, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

"Then when I cut my hair short, my career tanked for about four years!"
Sheryl Crow, on how trying to downplay her looks to boost her credibility backfired, to a group of students at a Grammy SoundChecks appearance in Nashville

"Now I'm the Sexiest Man Alive's chunky cousin."
Matt Damon, comparing his new heavier look for the upcoming film The Informant to his former self as PEOPLE's 2007 Sexiest Man Alive, to USA Today

"I don't want to be Mr. Sexy Back forever."
Justin Timberlake, explaining his foray into fashion with his William Rast denim line and collaboration with Swedish fashion designer Johan Lindeberg, to Vanity Fair magazine supplement Fashion Rocks

By People Staff