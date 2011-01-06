10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Gwyneth Paltrow and Snooki – they'll Bloody (Mary) drink to that! Plus, more from Johnny Depp, Lindsay Lohan and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"I want to remember my night and sometimes I just don't. It sucks. So you're like, 'What did I do? Why did I wake up in a garbage can?'"
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, on the perils of getting wasted, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"You just get really drunk all the time, which is awesome! At least I did anyway, it's not very professional. There's a Bloody Mary at 10 a.m. and keep it going all day!"
Country Strong star Gwyneth Paltrow, on how she got into character for her latest role as an alcoholic singer, on Rachael Ray

"Today is the first day of the rest of my life."
Lindsay Lohan, two days before leaving her latest stint in rehab, on Twitter

"My daughter said that if I didn’t say 'hi' to you, I’d be in big trouble, so, 'hi' from my daughter."
– This year's winner of the People's Choice Awards for favorite movie actor Johnny Depp, to his award presenter Taylor Swift

"I'm crazy, I'm nuts. Just the way my brain works. I'm not normal. I think differently – my mind is always racing. I'm just...nuts."
– Teen singing sensation Justin Bieber, to Vanity Fair

"When you're a fat girl in Hollywood, it's not fun."
Kelly Osbourne, who has since slimmed down to a size 2, to British Cosmopolitan

"We haven't really explored everything about each other. We're taking it slow and just being gentle with each other."
– New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre, joking about touring with fellow boy band Backstreet Boys this summer, to PEOPLE

"I've never been drunk in my life. I don't use recreational drugs. But, I am goofy."
Paula Abdul, explaining her sometimes seemingly odd behavior, on CBS' Sunday Morning show

"Senior sex tape."
Kathy Griffin, predicting Kim Kardashian's future job opportunities, on Anderson Cooper 360º

"You've had an overdose of me. I think I'm going to go away for a while."
2010's Woman of the Year Betty White, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter

By Christie Larusso