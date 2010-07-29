10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Up early in the morning taking meetings in Silicone Valley…Lol I spelled Silicon wrong ( I guess I was still thinking about the other type of silicone ITS A PROCESS!! : )"
– Kanye West, starting his Twitter account on the wrong key
"I've heard a lot about these places, mostly from rap music. They're supposed to be pretty reputable, right? So I envisioned myself on a nice couch in stunna shades with T-Pain and Usher making it rain money. And it just wasn't like that."
– Zac Efron, 'fessing up to his publicized trip to a strip club with HSM costar Corbin Bleu, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"I think that Cameron could kick the s--- out of me. Personally, she's extremely fit. She has long legs. She has reach, incredible leg reach. She surfs and has great stamina. So she could whip my ass good, I'll tell you that."
– Seth Rogen, singling out his Green Hornet costar Cameron Diaz as the girl who could beat him up, to PEOPLE
"It's funny because usually it's the girl who's naked. I was like, 'That's right, bitch. The tables are turned!'"
– Drew Barrymore, on having boyfriend Justin Long take it all off in their romantic comedy Going the Distance, to Nylon magazine
"I need to get my Brazilian wax before I do it."
– Enrique Iglesias, on water skiing naked for losing a World Cup bet, to PEOPLE
"I love my high heels. I'll kick ass in four inches, pregnant any day of the week."
– Resident Evil: Afterlife star and mom-to-be Ali Larter, at San Diego Comic-Con
"Justin Bieber is on fire right now! If you see him in any Rolls Royce or Lamborghini's, it might be mine...but it's his for the day."
– Diddy, the latest celeb to come down with "Beiber Fever," on Lopez Tonight
"My alternate album cover for Teenage Dream… Are you glad I went with the 1st?"
– Katy Perry, showing off fiancé Russell Brand's proposed album art, on Twitter
"You don't want two presidents at one wedding! All the secret service, guests going through [metal detectors], all the gifts being torn apart."
– President Barack Obama, on not being invited to Chelsea Clinton's wedding, on The View